ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Appeals court finds Pueblo judge had no authority to make defendant pay for dismissed case

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 50

Free America
3d ago

Another corrupt judge who thinks there above the law 🙄 Many of these clowns in family and criminal courts have taken a honorable profession and turned it dishonorable.......Many across this country and especially in Phoenix and arizona believe there above God and can eight there own rules and laws 🙄 along with corupt lawyers 🙄

Reply(7)
25
Candice Riley
3d ago

And the guy is a judge. Oh boy. Let’s please get smart people in government. Crucially important in the judicial system where many states Still have the death penalty. Let’s follow DNA a little more closely for our prisoners and apparently our judges. Also

Reply
10
Katherine Wilton
4d ago

But, sometimes they are on the bench to long and think they are a God.. Wrong, just like some lawyers.

Reply(1)
31
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Unconstitutional for Court to Threaten Suspending Custody Rights for "Any Further Unfounded Allegations" of Abuse

In Chandler v. Chandler, decided yesterday by the Washington Court of Appeals (Judge Linda Lee, joined by Chief Judge Rebecca Glasgow and Judge Bernard Veljacic), Child Protective Services had found that a father had sexually abused two of his daughters, but a Superior Court judge reversed, stating, "the Court is not convinced on a more probable than not basis that actual sexual abuse occurred." (This was apparently largely based on the testimony of "a licensed mental health counselor and mediator" who had "served as a reunification counselor and saw all members of the Chandler family"; you can read the opinion for more details that may explain why the court so held.)
WASHINGTON STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
coloradopolitics.com

In rare move, appeals court reverses itself to concede unlawful search

After taking an extraordinary third look at a criminal appeal out of Gilpin County, Colorado's second-highest court this week made the rare move of withdrawing its prior decisions and reversing the defendant's drug conviction. Nearly 11 months after it first concluded a sheriff's deputy lawfully seized a sunglasses case from...
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
News Talk 840 KXNT

Inmate kills cellmate at CCDC

Metro Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an LVMPD corrections officer observed an unresponsive male inmate inside his cell at the Clark County Detention Center. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...

Comments / 0

Community Policy