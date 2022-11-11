Appeals court finds Pueblo judge had no authority to make defendant pay for dismissed case

Read full article on original website
Free America
3d ago
Another corrupt judge who thinks there above the law 🙄 Many of these clowns in family and criminal courts have taken a honorable profession and turned it dishonorable.......Many across this country and especially in Phoenix and arizona believe there above God and can eight there own rules and laws 🙄 along with corupt lawyers 🙄
Reply(7)
25
Candice Riley
3d ago
And the guy is a judge. Oh boy. Let’s please get smart people in government. Crucially important in the judicial system where many states Still have the death penalty. Let’s follow DNA a little more closely for our prisoners and apparently our judges. Also
Reply
10
Katherine Wilton
4d ago
But, sometimes they are on the bench to long and think they are a God.. Wrong, just like some lawyers.
Reply(1)
31
Related
Arizona Capitol Times
Supreme Court refuses to void Arizona law that allows criminal trials with juries of eight people
It's not allowed in 44 states. But the U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to void Arizona law, which allows criminal trials to be conducted -- and people to be convicted and sent to prison -- with juries of just eight people.
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘
The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
The Trump Organization — a real-estate and golf-resort empire — is on trial for alleged tax evasion. Jury selection got underway in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. Some potential jurors reacted audibly when learning the case involved the former president. Some potential jurors in the criminal tax-fraud trial...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims
Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
Unconstitutional for Court to Threaten Suspending Custody Rights for "Any Further Unfounded Allegations" of Abuse
In Chandler v. Chandler, decided yesterday by the Washington Court of Appeals (Judge Linda Lee, joined by Chief Judge Rebecca Glasgow and Judge Bernard Veljacic), Child Protective Services had found that a father had sexually abused two of his daughters, but a Superior Court judge reversed, stating, "the Court is not convinced on a more probable than not basis that actual sexual abuse occurred." (This was apparently largely based on the testimony of "a licensed mental health counselor and mediator" who had "served as a reunification counselor and saw all members of the Chandler family"; you can read the opinion for more details that may explain why the court so held.)
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
coloradopolitics.com
In rare move, appeals court reverses itself to concede unlawful search
After taking an extraordinary third look at a criminal appeal out of Gilpin County, Colorado's second-highest court this week made the rare move of withdrawing its prior decisions and reversing the defendant's drug conviction. Nearly 11 months after it first concluded a sheriff's deputy lawfully seized a sunglasses case from...
Federal Judge Concludes Trump Lied About Voter Fraud ‘Both in Court and to the Public,’ Applies Crime-Fraud Exception to Docs Held by John Eastman
Former President Donald Trump knew that voter fraud numbers that he cited were false but continued to tout them “both in court and to the public,” a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. On top of ratcheting up the pressure on the 45th president, the decision means that Trump’s...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Inmate kills cellmate at CCDC
Metro Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an LVMPD corrections officer observed an unresponsive male inmate inside his cell at the Clark County Detention Center. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
coloradopolitics.com
Divided state Supreme Court says judges cannot review discipline of judicial workers
In an extraordinary decision pitting one part of the state's judicial branch against another part, the Colorado Supreme Court decided on Monday, by 4-3, that trial judges are not permitted to hear disciplinary appeals involving judicial employees — an option afforded to other government workers. The majority of justices...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Comments / 50