Review: Steve Martin slips with funny but thin movie memoir
“Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions,” by Steve Martin with drawings by Harry Bliss (Celadon):. Between the covers of this surprisingly thin memoir are truffles of humor from comedian Steve Martin’s movie career illustrated by cartoonist Harry Bliss. The book is a sweet and smooth treat but ultimately unsatisfying.
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
NEW YORK — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles
Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. As is the Lopez way, art imitates life: George's previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were also based on his real life.
First love, first flesh and Americana in ‘Bones and All’
VENICE, ITALY — It is early afternoon in late August at the Belmond Hotel Cipriani and Luca Guadagnino has just returned from the Palazzo del Cinema at the Venice Film Festival to do a tech check for his new film “ Bones and All ” the day before the world premiere. It was the first time he’d seen it projected on a massive screen and he is buzzing with excitement about the film, an American odyssey about young cannibals in love, and, in particular, his star Taylor Russell.
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of,...
Bake Off winner Syabira's showstopper has become an instant meme
Many Brits are in mourning after the latest series of the Great British Bake Off ended for another year.The Channel 4 competition injects a much-needed dose of sweetness into our weeks, with contestants battling it out over the mixing bowls all while becoming close friends.Malaysian Londoner Syabira Yusoff was crowned this season’s winner on Tuesday night after weeks of wowing the judges with her unconventional flavours And yet, while many viewers have hailed the 32-year-old as the rightful victor, others are also asking… has the competition lowered its standards?Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe third and final challenge...
'Rogue Heroes' offers thrilling war adventure in the desert
NEW YORK — Think of a military unit and you'll likely get an image of fresh-pressed uniforms, crisp saluting and a strong sense of hierarchy. But a new TV series offers a much messier alternative — one that can be even more effective. “Rogue Heroes,” premiering this month...
Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'
WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama says it helps to focus on what you can control when you feel out of control. Among the things she could control during the death and isolation of the pandemic, the racial unrest and threats to democracy were her spools of yarn and her knitting needles.
New this week: 'Spirited,' Pokémon, 'Nope' and 'Slumberland'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “Nope,” Jordan Peele has once again made a rarity in Hollywood: a wholly original film that was also a box-office hit. In his third film as writer-director, following “Get Out” and “Us," Peele extends his darkly unsettling oeuvre into science fiction. The film, arrives Friday on Peacock after a theatrical run this summer in theaters, is about a mysterious alien force that hovers in the clouds above a California ranch. The film reteams Peele with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, whose character maintains a family horse wrangling business with his sister (Keke Palmer). In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said “Nope” “offers a lot to chew on, which is more than most big summer spectacles can promise.”
Twists, themes, sound effects: Jigsaw puzzles for all ages
Jigsaw puzzlers found their happy place, and their people, during the pandemic. Puzzling was already a thing, but soon more groups formed on social media, while popular puzzles disappeared quickly from online and actual shelves. Sales for one big puzzle maker, Ravensburger, soared 370% year over year in the first...
