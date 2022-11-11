ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

Art in the Square at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation

Flocks of shoppers who know “It’s hip to be square” are expected to be at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation on Early Bird Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. sharp for the opening of Art in the Square. For more information, call 633-2703, or go to boothbayartists.org.
BOOTHBAY, ME
lcnme.com

Annual Turkey Beano

The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Wendy A. Perkins

Wendy A. Perkins, 47, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson on Nov. 13, 2022 with her family by her side. Wendy was born on Jan. 3, 1975, in Augusta, the daughter of William D. Perkins and Joanne Caulfield. Wendy graduated from Gardiner High School in the Class of...
JEFFERSON, ME
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset

A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
WISCASSET, ME
92 Moose

REPORTS: Gardiner Area High School in ‘Soft Lockdown’ Tuesday Morning

According to a phone call from the Superintendent of schools, area schools have been placed on lockdown due to a threat called in to 'surrounding schools'. ____________________________________________________________________. Townsquare Media Augusta has been made aware by parents of students at Gardiner Area High School that the school has entered a 'Soft...
GARDINER, ME
lcnme.com

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Kirsten Ingram Celebrates Four Years at Newcastle Realty

With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Ingram has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018. She has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019. When asked what she...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Coastal Rivers Offers Monthly Naturalist ‘Fireside Chats’

There are many interesting things going on in backyards and woodlots, even as things seem to stop growing or hide away for the winter. Trees, birds, and many animals, for example, have adapted to freezing temperatures in fascinating ways. These topics and many more will be the subject of discussion...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Z107.3

Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season

The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel

CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
CAMDEN, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. Nov. 2, Joshua R. Lund, 34, Whitefield, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault; aggravated criminal mischief; assault, and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy