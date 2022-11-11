Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Art in the Square at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation
Flocks of shoppers who know “It’s hip to be square” are expected to be at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation on Early Bird Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. sharp for the opening of Art in the Square. For more information, call 633-2703, or go to boothbayartists.org.
lcnme.com
Annual Turkey Beano
The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.
lcnme.com
Wendy A. Perkins
Wendy A. Perkins, 47, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson on Nov. 13, 2022 with her family by her side. Wendy was born on Jan. 3, 1975, in Augusta, the daughter of William D. Perkins and Joanne Caulfield. Wendy graduated from Gardiner High School in the Class of...
WGME
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
lcnme.com
Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset
A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Jefferson Man Dedicated to Serving Veterans and Students
Walter Greene-Morse, owner and operator of Patriot Ridge Homestead in Jefferson, has been committed to serving his fellow veterans and serving the local school community since moving back home in 2013. Greene-Morse said that the outdoors, helping veterans, and education are his main passions. He grew up in Jefferson, two...
REPORTS: Gardiner Area High School in ‘Soft Lockdown’ Tuesday Morning
According to a phone call from the Superintendent of schools, area schools have been placed on lockdown due to a threat called in to 'surrounding schools'. ____________________________________________________________________. Townsquare Media Augusta has been made aware by parents of students at Gardiner Area High School that the school has entered a 'Soft...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
lcnme.com
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.
lcnme.com
Kirsten Ingram Celebrates Four Years at Newcastle Realty
With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Ingram has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018. She has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019. When asked what she...
lcnme.com
Coastal Rivers Offers Monthly Naturalist ‘Fireside Chats’
There are many interesting things going on in backyards and woodlots, even as things seem to stop growing or hide away for the winter. Trees, birds, and many animals, for example, have adapted to freezing temperatures in fascinating ways. These topics and many more will be the subject of discussion...
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
wabi.tv
Gardiner Area High School one of 10 schools locked down after active shooter hoax
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday turned out to be a frightening one for schools across the state after ten schools were locked down due to active shooter threats that thankfully turned out to be a hoax. In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent of Schools Patricia Hopkins said Tuesday...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. Nov. 2, Joshua R. Lund, 34, Whitefield, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault; aggravated criminal mischief; assault, and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
themainewire.com
Maine Human Rights Commission Votes to Dismiss Transgender Student’s Discrimination Complaint Against USM
The Maine Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Nov. 7 voted to dismiss a Woolwhich transgender student’s complaint of discrimination against the University of Southern Maine (USM). That complaint alleged that USM discriminated against Ann Casavant by offering an optional health insurance product to students that did not initially cover...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
