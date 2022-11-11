Read full article on original website
Todd County Chamber presents awards at annual dinner
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and handed out several awards Saturday night. Rhonda Werner was presented with the leadership award for serving as president the last year, the volunteer of the year was Kelvin DeBerry and state Representative Jason Petrie was presented with an MVP award from the state chamber for his work on tax reform.
Forgotten Angels need support again this Christmas
There’s a little less than a month left to help PADD’s 2022 Forgotten Angel campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and about half are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
Paula Ann Rogers Hays
(74, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Thomas “Tommy” Edward Wilson
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. At Sinking Fork Christian Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, November 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at...
Nancy Kathryn Fuller
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the...
Trial postponed again for suspect in Oak Grove murder
Trial was postponed again Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for James, but...
College Basketball Weekend Update
(Lexington, KY) — Kentucky cruised to an easy victory in college basketball action. The Number-4 Wildcats dispatched Duquesne 77-52 to earn their second win of the season over the weekend. Elsewhere, the 11th-ranked Volunteers were upset by Colorado 78-66 and dropped to 1-and-1. Louisville continues to struggle after losing at the buzzer to Wright State 73-72. The Cardinals are now 0-and-2. Vanderbilt also dropped to 0-and-2 after losing to Southern Miss. Memphis visits Saint Louis tomorrow.
Clarksville PD investigating Pine Mountain Road shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday afternoon that sent the victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive around 12:36 p.m. A short time a later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Health Hospital with a victim with a gunshot wound—they were flown to a Nashville hospital and their status is currently unknown.
2021 Shooting case likely headed to trial
Resolution no longer seems likely in the case against the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. Trial is currently set for January 5 for 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and attorney David Rye told Judge Andrew Self Monday morning that it appears now that’s where the case is headed.
Competency hearing set for felony assault suspect
A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the assault, including multiple broken bones. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Two arrested on drug crimes in Madisonville
An investigation that began with a traffic stop Sunday night in Madisonville ended with two people arrested on drug charges. Madisonville police stopped 35-year old William Ruckert of Madisonville just before 11 p.m. on North Kentucky Avenue for having expired tags and further investigation determined him to be under the influence, according to a news release.
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
