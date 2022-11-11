(Lexington, KY) — Kentucky cruised to an easy victory in college basketball action. The Number-4 Wildcats dispatched Duquesne 77-52 to earn their second win of the season over the weekend. Elsewhere, the 11th-ranked Volunteers were upset by Colorado 78-66 and dropped to 1-and-1. Louisville continues to struggle after losing at the buzzer to Wright State 73-72. The Cardinals are now 0-and-2. Vanderbilt also dropped to 0-and-2 after losing to Southern Miss. Memphis visits Saint Louis tomorrow.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO