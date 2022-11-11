SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will kick off a six-game homestand on Monday evening as it welcomes cross-town foe St. Mary's to the Convocation Center. Tomorrow night's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CUSA.tv and broadcast on Ticket 760 AM. UTSA (1-1) will look to...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO