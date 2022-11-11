ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
citadel.edu

Mission Essential: Special Agent Brent Daniels, ’99

“Mission Essential” is an upcoming feature in The Citadel magazine about four graduates who have been brought together in their work with the Secret Service to ensure the protection of the nation’s highest elected leaders. The full story is scheduled to be published later this month at magazine.citadel.edu....
citadel.edu

Public invited to participate in update of The Citadel’s hazard mitigation plan

The Citadel is beginning to update the 2017 Hazard Mitigation Plan and wants the public’s input in the planning process. Public input will help the planning committee to identify hazard risks, understand local vulnerabilities and select appropriate and achievable mitigation strategies to protect the campus from hazard impacts. An online public kickoff meeting is scheduled for 5 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
