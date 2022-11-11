Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Gives Go Ahead For New Grease Removal Business
JAMES CITY-James City County Board of Supervisors recently approved a special use permit to allow for the operation of a new grease removal facility along Pocahontas Trail. The Grease Outlet, which also has a location in North Carolina, requested the permit in order to open a new facility in James City County. A public hearing on the matter was held during the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 8.
Hampton eyes changes to solid waste services, increased fines for noncompliance
If you don't follow the rules- you'll get fined. That's what city leaders in Hampton are saying about trash and recycling services.
WAVY News 10
Isle of Wight County Schools to receive grant money for middle school security improvements
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight County Schools will receive $217,600 to be used for security improvements at Georgie Tyler Middle School. The school division announced it would use the money to update classroom security door hardware and surveillance cameras. Since the program began in...
peninsulachronicle.com
Uptown Alley Receives Incentive Grant From Williamsburg EDA
WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Economic Development Authority recently awarded Uptown Alley with an incentive grant to help establish a location in the former Yankee Candle Village site on Richmond Road. City Council approved the grant at its meeting on November 10. Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center based in...
whro.org
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
Election officials continue process of tallying votes in Virginia
"Today is a real crunch time. That's why we're really doing a lot of work today. We'll be here late tonight," Electoral Board Chair Jeff Marks said.
princessanneindy.com
If unofficial returns hold up, new dynamic emerges on Virginia Beach School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH — Change came to the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with new faces elected to the board and apparent losses by incumbents following a contentious election held under a new local 10-district voting system. Some votes are still being counted, and it is possible...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
peninsulachronicle.com
BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot
JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans
Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams have are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate.
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with dedication of memorial bench, path
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Delcina B. Owens was well-known for her walks along Poplar Hall Drive. Now, others who walk the path can rest on a memorial bench dedicated Saturday to the longtime resident and ‘daily walker’ who died in 2016 at age 81. The Poplar Hall...
¡Enhorabuena! Newport News Police graduates first class of Hispanic Citizens Police Academy
The Newport News Police Department graduated another class of its Citizens Police Academy, but this academy class wasn't like the dozens of others before.
Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department respond to leaking propane tank
SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank. The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured […]
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know.
The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don't let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans for the weekend.
peninsulachronicle.com
Holiday Sparkle Provides Family Fun At Newport News Tech Center
NEWPORT NEWS—Marketplace at Tech Center will hold “Sparkle Night” on Thursday, November 17 from 5pm to 7pm. The event will be held on the Green and in the Center Courtyard. Marketplace at Tech Center is located at 12090 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event, which is...
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Offering Free Culinary Training Program
HAMPTON-The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is once again offering a free 12-week culinary training program. The program is designed to help economically disadvantaged adults gain culinary skills, jobs, and self-reliance. Among the topics covered in the curriculum are: cleanliness and sanitation; kitchen tools and equipment; kitchen staples; culinary weights and measures;...
