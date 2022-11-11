ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

James City County Gives Go Ahead For New Grease Removal Business

JAMES CITY-James City County Board of Supervisors recently approved a special use permit to allow for the operation of a new grease removal facility along Pocahontas Trail. The Grease Outlet, which also has a location in North Carolina, requested the permit in order to open a new facility in James City County. A public hearing on the matter was held during the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 8.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Uptown Alley Receives Incentive Grant From Williamsburg EDA

WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Economic Development Authority recently awarded Uptown Alley with an incentive grant to help establish a location in the former Yankee Candle Village site on Richmond Road. City Council approved the grant at its meeting on November 10. Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center based in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot

JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
LIGHTFOOT, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department respond to leaking propane tank

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank.  The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured […]
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Holiday Sparkle Provides Family Fun At Newport News Tech Center

NEWPORT NEWS—Marketplace at Tech Center will hold “Sparkle Night” on Thursday, November 17 from 5pm to 7pm. The event will be held on the Green and in the Center Courtyard. Marketplace at Tech Center is located at 12090 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event, which is...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Offering Free Culinary Training Program

HAMPTON-The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is once again offering a free 12-week culinary training program. The program is designed to help economically disadvantaged adults gain culinary skills, jobs, and self-reliance. Among the topics covered in the curriculum are: cleanliness and sanitation; kitchen tools and equipment; kitchen staples; culinary weights and measures;...
HAMPTON, VA

