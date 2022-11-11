JAMES CITY-James City County Board of Supervisors recently approved a special use permit to allow for the operation of a new grease removal facility along Pocahontas Trail. The Grease Outlet, which also has a location in North Carolina, requested the permit in order to open a new facility in James City County. A public hearing on the matter was held during the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 8.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO