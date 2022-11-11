Read full article on original website
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d
The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Two die in north Wichita accident on K-96
Two people died in a crash in north Wichita. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on the ramp from northbound I-135 on to K-96.
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Family of K-96 crash victim speaks out
A community is in mourning following the deaths of a young couple killed in a fatal crash on Thursday.
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
