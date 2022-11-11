Read full article on original website
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Good quality sleep is linked to overall physical and mental health, but is sleeping too much bad for you? Put simply, it can be. Oversleeping, as well as a lack of it, has been linked to a higher risk of chronic illnesses including coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, anxiety and obesity in adults aged 45-plus, according to a study published in PLoS one (opens in new tab).
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Drink Alcohol For A Month
Thinking about giving up drinking for a brief period of time? Here are the mental and physical changes you can expect.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
Your stress levels could predict how bad your case of long COVID is, new study finds
Facing major life stressors heavily predicted whether someone developed the symptoms of long COVID at higher odds than age, sex, and severity of the COVID infection, like whether or not they needed a ventilator, new research found. Over 50% of those studied 12 months after COVID infection dealt with a severe life stressor, and half experienced post-COVID symptoms, the most common being headache, cognitive impairment, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, and fatigue. Factoring in someone’s life experiences—including the stressful life events—of long COVID patients can add clarity to the patient’s symptoms, and potentially lead to a more holistic understanding of the often debilitating post-viral experience many endure, Dr. Jennifer Frontera, an author of the study and professor in the department of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, tells Fortune.
Psychologist says the #1 ‘sleep killer’ can be fixed in 15 minutes
Struggling to sleep is a common problem for many in the world right now. In fact, upwards of 30 to 40 percent of adults in the United States alone report symptoms of insomnia and trouble sleeping throughout the year. But not every case of trouble sleeping is tied to insomnia. Sometimes, your biggest sleep killer is something as simple as your brain.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
CNET
Sleeping Enough But Still Feeling Tired? Signs You're Not Getting Quality Sleep
Get eight hours of sleep and that's it, right? Not exactly. You can sleep for the recommended amount and still not feel rested. That's because quantity isn't the only factor that matters -- it's also about the quality of sleep you get. Getting the right type of sleep can be...
wpgxfox28.com
What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
cohaitungchi.com
13 Reasons to Sleep with Your Dog
The question of whether or not to sleep with your dog can be kind of a divisive issue. Some are staunchly against it (allergy attacks, decreased sleep). But others are enthusiastically pro-bed sharing, arguing the snuggles outweigh the snores. Turns out they might be onto something because there are several researched-based reasons why it can be a healthy and positive experience for both you and your dog. For example, sleeping with your pup has many mental benefits such as an increased feeling of safety and comfort. In a study, people suffering from PTSD found that sleeping with their pet even helped diminish nightmares.
Breaking bad brain habits can decelerate aging
Nearly everyone engages in unhealthy lifestyle habits on occasion — bag of potato chips instead of dinner? Two-too-many glasses of Pinot Noir? We’ve all been there and life is all about balance, right? While “everything in moderation,” goes the old line, does that adage hold true when it comes to prioritizing the health of your brain? According to some experts, less is more when it comes to consumption of substances that can hurt you long term.
findingfarina.com
Anxiety vs Stress: What Are the Differences?
Are you feeling exhausted but can’t pinpoint the reason?. Your body may be under more stress than you think. Stress and anxiety are two ailments that create a vicious cycle. Once they creep into your life, they can hold you down and make daily life hard to navigate. But...
Psych Centra
Insomnia Test
Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
High-Fat, Low Carbohydrate Diet Improves Fatty Liver Disease
Compared with a high-carbohydrate/low-fat diet, a low-carbohydrate/high-fat diet greatly improved non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to findings presented at the EASL International Liver Congress. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form,...
Medical News Today
Possible links between alcohol and insomnia
Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can affect people of all ages. Small amounts of alcohol may cause short-term sleep disturbances, but frequent and large quantities of alcohol consumption may lead to chronic insomnia for certain individuals. People with insomnia may have difficulty falling asleep or keep waking up during...
NBC New York
Your Sleep Aids May Be Key to Treating More Than Insomnia, Study Finds
A new Rutgers study suggests that sleep aids may do more than mitigate insomnia: They might also help reduce cravings for those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Why? It comes down to a hormone called orexin that stimulates drug and alcohol cravings, more than 10 years of research at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and peer institutions suggest. Addicts experience constant overproduction of orexin, which motivates continuous use, researchers say.
hippocraticpost.com
Too much sleep puts seniors at risk of dementia
Nina Ranken explores how too much sleep puts seniors at risk of Dementia: Sleep is just as important as diet and exercise for ageing individuals, according to studies. But a new study has found a link between seniors spending too long in bed and the development of dementia. Poor sleep habits, a decline in physical health, and mental well-being all play a role in seniors spending more time in bed than necessary. So, they must do everything they can to get a good night’s sleep.
Tu Salud
