Henry County Daily Herald
Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It's complicated
A measure to remove slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime from the constitution of Louisiana failed on Election Day after voters were told to reject it because of confusing and ambiguous language. Louisiana had been one of five states to put the amendment on its ballot. Voters...
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged
ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.
First strong Santa Ana winds of the season bring critical fire danger to California
The first strong Santa Ana occurrence of the season is bringing harsh winds across Southern California through Thursday, setting the stage for critical fire conditions and the potential for a blaze to spread rapidly. High wind alerts have been issued for much of the area, affecting almost 15 million people.
