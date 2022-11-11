Read full article on original website
Overtime: Off Night For the 'Big Three'
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin improved to 27-1 all-time against UW-Green Bay, but it didn't come easy. Shooting just 30.2 percent from the floor and committing a season-high 14 turnovers, the Badgers (3-0) led by just five midway through the second half after going 9:20 without a made field goal. Fortunately...
247Sports
GAME DAY: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to move to 3-0 for just the third time in the Greg Gard era, Wisconsin (2-0) hosts UW-Green Bay (0-2) in an in-state rivalry matchup. The Badgers are 26-1 all-time against the Phoenix, including 23-0 in Madison. UW has also taken each of the last 11 meetings dating back to 2010.
247Sports
Inside the Locker Room: UW-Green Bay
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, junior forward Carter Gilmore, junior guard Max Klesmit, and junior guard Jordan Davis addressed the media following Tuesday's 56-45 win over UW-Green Bay. The Badgers opened the season 3-0 for the second time in the last three seasons and the third time...
247Sports
Wisconsin Bowl Projections: Week 12
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to keep its run of 20 consecutive bowl games live, Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) faces Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday with a chance to clinch an appearance in the postseason. The Badgers have won six of their last seven bowl games, including last season's victory over Arizona...
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Big Ten Star
The college football world is mourning the death of a former Big Ten star on Monday. Sunday night, a former Wisconsin Badgers standout running back passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, who helped lead Wisconsin to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, rushing for 158 yards and...
247Sports
Inside the Locker Room: Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Select players from Wisconsin addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. The Badgers fell to 3-2 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, including 1-2 on the road. UW out-gained the Hawkeyes by 81 yards, had 6.0 sacks, and 11.0 tackles for loss, but were doomed by a blocked punt and a pick-six, both of which came in the first half.
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
First Annual Great Midwest Crane Fest takes flight in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — From November 10 through November 12, people got up close and personal with Wisconsin’s feathered friends all for a good reason. Two of Wisconsin’s leading conservation organizations, based in Baraboo, the International Crane Foundation (savingcranes.org) and the Aldo Leopold Foundation (aldoleopold.org), came together to create the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest. “I think they’re just a...
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
agupdate.com
Manure spreading not just farm-based
MADISON, Wis. – Dairy and livestock farmers aren’t the only businesses using manure spreaders. Some sewerage districts use the equipment to apply treated biosolids to farm fields. The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District applies biosolids to about 5,000 acres every year; the product is called Metrogro. It’s treated to...
In the 608: Cozy Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest Chinese restaurant, celebrates 100 years in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Cozy Inn is celebrating 100 years in business, making this Janesville restaurant the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin and the second oldest in the United States. The general public is invited to join the Fong family of Cozy Inn Restaurant for an anniversary celebration at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville on Monday, November 14 from...
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during...
