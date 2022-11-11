ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024.

“Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I really work hard to bring people together … That’s not the way I roll and not the way I behave.”

Trump made fun of Youngkin’s last name in a post on Truth Social, suggesting that it sounds “Chinese,” while also claiming that the Virginia governor could not have won in his 2021 election without Trump’s backing.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” the former president said. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.”

Youngkin’s win last year was notable because he managed to walk a fine line on Trump, neither rejecting nor embracing the former president. The surprising victory came in a state that President Biden won in 2020 by about 10 points.

The former president has been on the offensive in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, as he appears to be gearing up to announce his own presidential bid next week.

Trump has also frequently taken jabs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), another potential 2024 contender who has received positive press recently.

