Cowboys Lying About 'All-In' on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing?
If a team offers Odell Beckham Jr. $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it is "all in'' will have been a lie.
Purple Rumor Mill: Odell Beckham, ‘Kirk In Chains’ Next Celebration, Ed Ingram
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 13th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.
Odell Beckham Jr Looking To Cut List Of Teams, Sign By End Of Month
According to Schefter, Beckham’s list includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers. The Rams and Packers would have reportedly “featured prominently” in Beckham’s list if they weren’t in worse shape in terms of playoff contention at this point. Schefter says Beckham wants to play...
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team
While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly...
Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why He's the Best Running Back in the NFL
Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb broke off another vintage run Sunday against Miami.
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Zac Jackson: Last six weeks are really important for Stefanski, Browns "getting figured out"
Zac Jackson on why the final six weeks of the Browns season with Deshaun Watson starting are really important. Is this season a repeat of the 2019 Browns team? Major issues with the Browns defense. Are the players connecting with the game plan?
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns have parted ways with a defensive tackle shortly after he was signed.
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
It's not OBJ, but ... The Cowboys played host to former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a tryout.
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
The Browns have signed some defensive tackle help following their loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at 49ers Week 10
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at 49ers Week 10 matchup.
Browns Myles Garrett: Doesn’t Matter if You’re Ready to run Through a Wall if it’s in Wrong Direction
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett let out some interesting quotes following the team’s disappointment of a loss to Miami.
Adam Schefter shares notable update on sale of Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders still are not for sale, but that could be changing soon. During “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday night, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter shared an update on the potential sale of the team. Schefter said that many people believe a...
