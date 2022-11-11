Read full article on original website
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Shades Pete Rock Over “Illmatic” Lawsuit
Nas addresses Pete Rock’s legal threats over “Illmatic” royalties on “30.”. It looks like Nas is finally addressing Pete Rock’s lawsuit surrounding Illmatic royalties. This morning, Nas and Hit-Boy dropped the third installment in the King’s Disease series. The project boasts no features but Nas...
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Shares Adorable Video Of His 2-Year-Old Son Laying Down ‘KD3’ Vocals With Nas
Hit-Boy has given fans some insight into the making of King’s Disease III, which involved some assistance from his son. On Friday (November 11), the award-winning producer celebrated the release of his fourth collaboration with Nas, by sharing photos and a video of his 2-year-old, Chauncey Hollis III. The...
HipHopDX.com
Jay Electronica Jokingly Threatened To ‘Shoot The Studio Up’ Over Nas & Hit-Boy’s ‘KD3’
Hit-Boy has revealed how Jay Electronica helped to personify some of the bars Nas spit for their collaborative King’s Disease III (KD3) album. While engaging with fans on Twitter and remarking on the release of the album on Friday (November 10), the West Coast-bred producer revealed how the veteran Roc Nation signee organically brought a new meaning to one of the Illmatic MC’s lines on the album track “Hood2Hood.”
Complex
Nas Drops New Album ‘King’s Disease III’
Nas returns with the third installment of his King’s Disease series. The East Coast legend began teasing the project in late 2021, when he gifted fans with his 15th studio album Magic. He rapped on “Ugly,” “I’m on offense every day until I see the love/KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.”
Here’s Nick Cannon’s 11 Kids’ Names and Mothers
It's a good thing Nick Cannon is eating, because the rapper-actor-entrepreneur-TV-personality has a lot of his plate, not the least of which is his growing family of children. Nick first began having kids in 2011, when he was still married to pop star Mariah Carey—the former couple share a set of twins. Since then, the "Gigolo" rapper has been sowing his oats as a bachelor, having fathered 11/12 kids with six women in total. In 2022 alone, Nick Cannon has gone on an epic run, fathering 11 kids with four different women.
netflixjunkie.com
Fat Joe Goes to Jada Pinkett’s Red Table to Reveal How He Advised Kanye West Over His Recent Controversies
Kanye West once kept Fat Joe up all night. The All the Way Up singer is one of the first and most successful Latino rappers in the music industry. He rose to fame during the 90s and is active as a musician to this day. Having worked with other rappers of the time, he has seen the ups and lows of each, including himself.
hiphop-n-more.com
Eminem’s Mother Debbie Congratulates Son on Rock Hall Induction: Watch
Saturday was a big day for Eminem as he officially got inducted to the Rock & Hall Hall of Fame. Dr. Dre, the man who signed him to Aftermath via Interscope and gave him his big break, did the honors. Fans and musicians around the world are congratulating Em on the recognition but one important person who has also sent her wishes is his mother, Debbie Mathers.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
Snoop Dogg Admitted to Always Being Scared While He Was a Gang
Just because Snoop Dogg ran with the wrong crowd in his early life doesn’t mean the successful rapper felt a sense of belonging.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
New music Friday: GloRilla releases EP, Wizkid, Nas and Rihanna more music
GloRilla, the Memphis breakout hip-hop star of 2022, has released her debut project under Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Anyways, Life’s Great, is an inside look into the thoughts of GloRilla as a budding superstar coming from less-than-ideal conditions in Memphis. She reflects on the process of losing friends on the way to fame and figuring out her romantic life.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
50 Cent Advises Rappers To Take Their Time Making Music
50 Cent celebrated a milestone on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as his 2003 classic Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ re-entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart. With this achievement in mind, the former G-Unit leader took the time to share some advice with today’s rappers. “Take your time and make a classic, they last a long time,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram with clapping emojis. Fif is certainly justified in giving this advice, as Get Rich‘s latest chart placement brings the album to 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and makes it his longest-charting project ever. Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ made...
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
Is Offset’s New Solo Album Dropping Tonight?
Offset is understandably dealing with bigger issues than music following the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff, which leaves the question: Is his sophomore solo album, which is being called Blame It on Set, dropping tonight?. Offset first appeared to announce the album back on Aug. 16, when he...
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
