Annual WIKY Morning Show Veterans Day Breakfast
The annual WIKY Morning Show Veteran’s Day Breakfast will be Friday, Nov. 11th at The Evansville Wartime Museum. The breakfast is free to all veterans, active duty military personnel AND their families. We start serving chow around 6am, and wrap up around 9am. The WIKY Morning Show with Dennis Jon Bailey and Diane Douglas will be broadcasting their show live from the Wartime Museum throughout the breakfast. A big “thank you” to Browning Funeral Home for again sponsoring this great event.
Ambulance flips over on Highway 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
Henderson Inn A Total Loss Leaving Several People Displaced
True Vine resident Vincent Hill was one of the first people to see smoke coming from the Inn around 9:00 Monday morning. He along with the maintenance man started kicking in doors to wake people up and get them out of the burning building. The motel is located just south...
Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
Drugs Found In Vehicle During Traffic Stop
A Madisonville Police Officer found drugs inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night. He found meth and the driver, 35 year old William Ruckert, under the influence. A search warrant was obtained to search his house on Hall Street. Additional drugs were found inside the home and...
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
Suspect’s Injuries Were Not Self Inflicted
The Perry County Coroner’s office says the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday didn’t shoot himself. 22 year old Payton Masterson died from a lone gunshot wound to the right side rib cage. The coroner also said the shot did not come from Masterson’s gun.
