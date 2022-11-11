The annual WIKY Morning Show Veteran’s Day Breakfast will be Friday, Nov. 11th at The Evansville Wartime Museum. The breakfast is free to all veterans, active duty military personnel AND their families. We start serving chow around 6am, and wrap up around 9am. The WIKY Morning Show with Dennis Jon Bailey and Diane Douglas will be broadcasting their show live from the Wartime Museum throughout the breakfast. A big “thank you” to Browning Funeral Home for again sponsoring this great event.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO