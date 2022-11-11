Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
Commissioners Approve Requests by CTTC to Install Fiber Optic Lines in County ROW
Judge Trull opened the regular meeting of the Commissioners Court at 9AM. Commissioner Behrens was unable to attend. After a short presentation by Pastor Gaylon Morris of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, the Commissioners approved the minutes of the October 24 meeting. Under action items, Commissioners approved a request...
brady-today.com
Brady Chamber's Church St. JAMboree moved to Spring 2023
Due to an anticipated blast of wintry weather this weekend, the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to move the Church Street JAMboree to the Spring of 2023 with a date to be selected at a later time. The Chamber is looking forward to seeing everyone in the warmer months at the first Church Street JAMboree!
brady-today.com
Brady Tractor Supply Company Store to Host Photos With Santa Event
Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Nov. 19, 2022, from 10AM until NOON, Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities. A local photographer will be...
Pontotoc Vineyards sets Veterans Day barbecue
Pontotoc Vineyards sets Veterans Day barbecue News Staff Wed, 11/09/2022 - 15:48 Image Body Pontotoc Vineyard will host its annual Veterans Day Barbecue for...
Comments / 0