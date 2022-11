SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn but the Nets had no answers defensively against Sacramento. The 153 points allowed were the most ever in a regulation game in Nets history. The game was highly anticipated in Sacramento with the Kings getting a rare chance to play on national television. They made the most of their opportunity with a dominant performance fueled by the 27-4 second-quarter run.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO