New York State

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
[Video] New York Hiker’s Risky Air Rescue By DEC

What is it like to be hoisted hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a debilitating injury on a mountainside? Two more New Yorkers now have that answer after an intense and dangerous day in the Adirondacks. Air Rescues of New York Hikers. Mountain rescues can be both difficult...
Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day

Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
Hudson Valley’s First Significant Snowfall May Come Thanksgiving Week

It's been an unusually mild and pleasant November so far, but that may be about to drastically change. The Hudson Valley recently hit record-high temperatures in many local towns due to an unseasonably warm weather pattern that swept through the region. Wearing shorts in November isn't something that anyone is complaining about, but these mild temperatures will most certainly make that first snowfall feel even more painful.
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week

Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Hudson Valley Extends Shameful #1 Rank in DWI Arrests

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, Hudson Valley motorists continue to drink and drive more than anyone else. It's unclear why we're so stupid, but it's obvious that the Hudson Valley has a real problem when it comes to figuring out the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
