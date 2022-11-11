Read full article on original website
Related
‘Much of this blame is correct’: Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterm elections
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
WRAL
Democrats win control of Senate
This weekend, Senate races in Nevada and Arizona were called for democrats, securing their party's control of the upper chamber. Control of the House remains uncertain with nearly two dozen races yet to be called. President Biden is in Bali for meetings as he prepares for the G-20 summit this week.
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
Donald Trump announces he is running for president in 2024 – live updates
The announcement comes as he faces intense scrutiny from within his own party
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
WRAL
Walmart agrees to $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework
CNN — Walmart agreed to the framework of a $3.1 billion settlement, which resolves allegations from multiple states' attorneys general that the company failed to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis. The settlement, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led...
WRAL
Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Lawyers for Murray Hooper, who...
