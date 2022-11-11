ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

‘Much of this blame is correct’: Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterm elections

Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

Democrats win control of Senate

This weekend, Senate races in Nevada and Arizona were called for democrats, securing their party's control of the upper chamber. Control of the House remains uncertain with nearly two dozen races yet to be called. President Biden is in Bali for meetings as he prepares for the G-20 summit this week.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL

Walmart agrees to $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework

CNN — Walmart agreed to the framework of a $3.1 billion settlement, which resolves allegations from multiple states' attorneys general that the company failed to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis. The settlement, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL

Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court

PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Lawyers for Murray Hooper, who...
ARIZONA STATE

