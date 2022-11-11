Read full article on original website
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset
NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
Israel Adesanya announces plans of returning to light heavyweight after UFC 281
Israel Adesanya has announced plans of returning to light heavyweight after UFC 281. UFC 281 features Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) in the middleweight main event tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title is on the line and Adesanya is confident he will retain the prize.
Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya in UFC 281 main event
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put his title on the line against a familiar foe, Alex Pereira, in the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Before either made their way to mixed martial arts, Adesanya and Pereira met twice inside the kickboxing ring. Pereira defeated “The Last Stylebender” by a controversial decision in the first meeting. In the rematch, Pereira knocked Adesanya out.
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”
Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
UFC 281 Results: Israel Adesanya's Shocking Loss, Dustin Poirier's Win Highlight Card
Israel Adesanya's reign over the UFC middleweight division came to a shocking conclusion with Alex Pereira defeating The Last Stylebender by fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 281. It was déjà vu all over again in the rivalry between the two former kickboxers. The first fight under MMA...
UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1 MMA) and Pereira (6-1 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Poatan’ having defeated ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions in the Glory kickboxing ring.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev Lightweight Title Fight Set for UFC 284
The battle to determine the UFC's best pound-for-pound fighter will go down Feb. 11 when lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his belt against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski is No. 1 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, while Makhachev is No. 3. Middleweight champion...
UFC 281 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Adesanya vs. Pereira
The UFC heads to Madison Square Garden with a loaded card that features Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 for the middleweight title. Adesanya has proved time and again to be the top fighter in the 185-pound division, but he faces a unique challenge on Saturday night. Pereira holds two wins over The Last Stylebender from when both men were professional kickboxers.
Dustin Poirier Beats Michael Chandler via 3rd-Round Submission at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier picked up a big win at UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden, defeating Michael Chandler via third-round submission. It was a back-and-forth fight with wild momentum swings, but it was The Diamond who drew the tap with a rear-naked choke. It was clear in the first round that...
Jake Paul Rips Floyd Mayweather's Exhibition Win vs. Deji, Says He's 'Ruining' Boxing
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. continued his run of easy exhibition wins with a dominant sixth-round TKO victory over YouTuber Deji on Sunday, but one of his contemporaries isn't happy. YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Mayweather's post-retirement boxing performances:. Sunday's match marked Mayweather's fifth...
Former WWE, AEW Star Bobby Fish Wins Boxing Debut via KO on Floyd Mayweather Card
Former WWE and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via TKO in the second round of his boxing debut Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GlobalTitans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GlobalTitans</a> Official Decision:<a href="https://twitter.com/theBobbyFish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theBobbyFish</a> def. Boateng Prempeh via KO at 1:02 of round 2!<br><br>🥊 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MayweatherDeji?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MayweatherDeji</a> <br>🏟 Coca-Cola Arena<br>🇦🇪 Dubai, UAE<br>⏰ 10:00 PM LOCAL TIME <br>🎟 Tickets On Sale NOW!<br>📺 LIVE ON PPV <a href="https://t.co/JIZsSWbN8V">pic.twitter.com/JIZsSWbN8V</a>
Floyd Mayweather Beats Deji in Exhibition Fight After 6th-Round TKO
Floyd Mayweather Jr. scored a sixth-round knockout of Deji Olatunji on Sunday in an exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The referee stepped in as Mayweather was throwing a series of punches with little response from his opponent. Mayweather TKO's Deji in the sixth round 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalTitansFS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalTitansFS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/oUrC4Rpgwb">pic.twitter.com/oUrC4Rpgwb</a>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s circuit of exhibition boxing bouts continues on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against YouTuber Deji. Since retiring from official boxing competition with a perfect 50-0 record, Mayweather Jr. has continued to make money from the sport with a series of exhibition bouts. He is now 3-0 in those showcases, with a knockout of Tenshin Nasukawa and fights against Logan Paul and Don Moore going the distance in unscored bouts.
Former UFC And Bellator Fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson Dead At 38
Former UFC and Bellator fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson has died at the age of 38.
Hot Take: WWE's Best Choice to Finally Beat Roman Reigns is Sitting Right There
The Rock. Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins. Those are all names endlessly thrown around as guys who could dethrone WWE unified champion Roman Reigns. But the only correct choice has been right there in every segment all along. And that man is Sami Zayn. Many might initially scoff at the idea...
Adesanya looks for better outcome vs Pereira in UFC cage
NEW YORK (AP) — Israel Adesanya interrupted a question about the feeling of getting knocked out by Alex Pereira inside a cage by making a pivotal clarification:. That’s right, Adesanya, the UFC 185-pound champion, has never been KO’d by Pereira inside the octagon and the fighter better known as “The Last Stylebender” has only lost once in his MMA career. But it’s two losses to the Brazilian knockout artist Pereira in their old kickboxing days that Adesanya simply can’t shake -- and has raised the specter that the middleweight challenger can win again, only this time for the championship in the UFC 281 main event.
WWE Fan Ejected by Police for Throwing Drink at Scarlett During Live Event
A WWE fan was ejected from a live event after throwing a drink at Scarlett, according to Muskan Sharma of Ringside News. Scarlett was at ringside during a match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, who have been feuding over the last few weeks, when the incident occurred. She made...
UFC 281 predictions -- Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: Fight card, odds, prelims, preview, expert picks
A ghost from Israel Adesanya's past returns at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight champion against Alex Pereira, a vicious striker who defeated Adesanya twice in the kickboxing circuit and remains the only person in combat sports to knock him out. A story-rich headliner for the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Alex Pereira praises Glover Teixeira and corner following UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira is the new UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s giving his cornermen a ton of credit. Pereira challenged Adesanya for the 185-pound gold this past Saturday night. The title fight emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya looked to be getting the better of Pereira on the feet, although “Poatan’s” power remained a threat. In the final round, Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs until referee Marc Goddard called off the fight.
Glass Ceiling at Lightweight Limits Options for Dustin Poirier Despite Win at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier picked up yet another incredible victory at UFC 281 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but his future in the jam-packed lightweight division is uncertain to say the least. The Louisiana native, ranked No. 2 at 155 pounds, was back in action on the event's main card, taking...
