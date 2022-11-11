NEW YORK (AP) — Israel Adesanya interrupted a question about the feeling of getting knocked out by Alex Pereira inside a cage by making a pivotal clarification:. That’s right, Adesanya, the UFC 185-pound champion, has never been KO’d by Pereira inside the octagon and the fighter better known as “The Last Stylebender” has only lost once in his MMA career. But it’s two losses to the Brazilian knockout artist Pereira in their old kickboxing days that Adesanya simply can’t shake -- and has raised the specter that the middleweight challenger can win again, only this time for the championship in the UFC 281 main event.

2 DAYS AGO