Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Rockets Down Golden Flashes in Four Sets
KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball completed its weekend sweep of Kent State on Saturday, winning in four sets. With the win, the Rockets (18-10, 11-6 MAC) inched closer to clinching a spot in the MAC Tournament. Following Saturday's action, Toledo and Central Michigan (18-10, 11-6 MAC) were still locked in a tie for fourth place, though CMU owns the tiebreaker. Northern Illinois (17-10, 10-7 MAC) would be the final team in the tournament sitting in sixth place, percentage points above Buffalo (17-11, 9-7 MAC) in the standings. Buffalo and Bowling Green began play at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The top six teams advance to the MAC Tournament, which will be hosted by the regular season champion.
Toledo Outlasts Kent State in Five-Set Thriller
KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a thrilling win at Kent State on Friday, outlasting the Golden Flashes in five sets. Toledo (17-10, 10-6 MAC) dropped the first set, but came back to win sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead in the match. After a late Kent State (13-14, 4-12 MAC) comeback in the fourth set extended the match, the Rockets withstood another KSU push in the fifth set to hold on and win a crucial conference battle in the final week of the regular season.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
Strong Second Half Pushes Toledo Past Conference USA Favorite UAB, 93-85
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team registered a statement win on Friday night with a 93-85 victory over Conference USA favorite UAB in the Barstool Sports Invitational. The contest was played at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers. "That was...
Quinesha Lockett’s 27 Points Lead Toledo to 93-66 Win vs. Canisius
Box Score TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 93-66 win over Canisius at Savage Arena on Friday evening. The Rockets stormed out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter of play, but saw its lead dip back down to seven points, 36-28, after the Golden Griffins (0-2) put together a 14-4 run midway through the second quarter. UT quickly rebounded and pushed its lead back to double digits, maintaining control for the remainder of the game.
BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023
The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
Rockets Make Program History with Ninth-Place Finish at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Sophomore Dennis Mutai finished in 34th place to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a program-best ninth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at the LaVerne Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Indi. on Friday. Five Rockets finished with personal-best...
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cavs can't stop the Tigers
LIMA - Liberty Center's gameplan was simple: force Coldwater to stop its running game. The Cavaliers could not, and the Tigers ran all night long, handing the Cavaliers a 34-0 loss in the Division V regional football semifinal on Friday night at Spartan Stadium in Lima. The Tigers (13-0) now...
Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Bowling Green State University student Chase Weiss is suing the university and its administrators over the disciplinary action taken against him for the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021. 13abc’s media partner, the Toledo Blade reported that the lawsuit was first filed...
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour
Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
Two killed in central Toledo late Thursday; man wounded at Weiler Homes
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Another man found in the victim's car was wounded in east Toledo.
