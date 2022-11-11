KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball completed its weekend sweep of Kent State on Saturday, winning in four sets. With the win, the Rockets (18-10, 11-6 MAC) inched closer to clinching a spot in the MAC Tournament. Following Saturday's action, Toledo and Central Michigan (18-10, 11-6 MAC) were still locked in a tie for fourth place, though CMU owns the tiebreaker. Northern Illinois (17-10, 10-7 MAC) would be the final team in the tournament sitting in sixth place, percentage points above Buffalo (17-11, 9-7 MAC) in the standings. Buffalo and Bowling Green began play at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The top six teams advance to the MAC Tournament, which will be hosted by the regular season champion.

KENT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO