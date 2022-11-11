ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Rockets Down Golden Flashes in Four Sets

KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball completed its weekend sweep of Kent State on Saturday, winning in four sets. With the win, the Rockets (18-10, 11-6 MAC) inched closer to clinching a spot in the MAC Tournament. Following Saturday's action, Toledo and Central Michigan (18-10, 11-6 MAC) were still locked in a tie for fourth place, though CMU owns the tiebreaker. Northern Illinois (17-10, 10-7 MAC) would be the final team in the tournament sitting in sixth place, percentage points above Buffalo (17-11, 9-7 MAC) in the standings. Buffalo and Bowling Green began play at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The top six teams advance to the MAC Tournament, which will be hosted by the regular season champion.
KENT, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Outlasts Kent State in Five-Set Thriller

KENT, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a thrilling win at Kent State on Friday, outlasting the Golden Flashes in five sets. Toledo (17-10, 10-6 MAC) dropped the first set, but came back to win sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead in the match. After a late Kent State (13-14, 4-12 MAC) comeback in the fourth set extended the match, the Rockets withstood another KSU push in the fifth set to hold on and win a crucial conference battle in the final week of the regular season.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Strong Second Half Pushes Toledo Past Conference USA Favorite UAB, 93-85

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team registered a statement win on Friday night with a 93-85 victory over Conference USA favorite UAB in the Barstool Sports Invitational. The contest was played at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers. "That was...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Quinesha Lockett’s 27 Points Lead Toledo to 93-66 Win vs. Canisius

Box Score TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 93-66 win over Canisius at Savage Arena on Friday evening. The Rockets stormed out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter of play, but saw its lead dip back down to seven points, 36-28, after the Golden Griffins (0-2) put together a 14-4 run midway through the second quarter. UT quickly rebounded and pushed its lead back to double digits, maintaining control for the remainder of the game.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023

The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
PERRYSBURG, OH
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Daily Standard

Cavs can't stop the Tigers

LIMA - Liberty Center's gameplan was simple: force Coldwater to stop its running game. The Cavaliers could not, and the Tigers ran all night long, handing the Cavaliers a 34-0 loss in the Division V regional football semifinal on Friday night at Spartan Stadium in Lima. The Tigers (13-0) now...
COLDWATER, OH
High School Football PRO

Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELLEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
DETROIT, MI

