CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers joins union workers in Madison for Apprenticeship Career Fair
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers was in Madison Tuesday, Nov. 15 to join union workers for the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership's Apprenticeship Career Fair. It's a part of National Apprenticeship Week, where organizations across the country push for more opportunities to "earn while you learn." The governor...
CBS 58
Local political experts comparing Georgia election to Wisconsin's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Locally in Wisconsin political experts are weighing in on the midterm results as well nearly a week after election day. Political science experts here say the closeness of this election on the national stage is very reflective of what's going on right here in Wisconsin. "I...
CBS 58
Drivers reminded to move over, slow down for first responders as winter weather approaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Approximately every four minutes in Wisconsin, a crash happens on one of the state's highways. This leads to an array of responders; firefighters, police officers and tow truck drivers, all arriving to the scene to assist. Wisconsin sees roughly 134,700 traffic crashes each year. Since 2017,...
CBS 58
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff's officials are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old...
CBS 58
Late Morning Update: Moderate snow currently falling
Snow is in progress widespread at this time. With Milwaukee at 37 this hour we are seeing a color pop of green surrounding the metro, and the airport is reporting rain. This bounce between rain and snow was expected for lakeshore locations. You can see a similar look on the radar near Kenosha. As of now we're not getting much in the way of snowfall reports as much of it continues to melt on contact. Keep in mind, not only are we in the mid 30s so not overly cold for a snow system, but coming out of a stretch of 70s the ground is still fairly warm. While main roads are mainly just wet, I've seen a handful of accidents already this morning. Take it easy for any travel as this snow continues for most of the day and lingers at least as scattered snow showers tomorrow and even isolated snow showers still with us Thursday.
CBS 58
First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected.
NOW: First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
CBS 58
