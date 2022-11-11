The Bucs seem like they are finally on track after back-to-back wins, including a 21-16 victory over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday. The passing game was moving as always, but the ground game also got going for the first time since Week 1. As a team, the Bucs totaled 161 yards on the ground, with rookie Rachaad White crossing over the century mark with 105 yards. Leonard Fournette ran for 57 yards and a touchdown, but was ruled doubtful to return for the fourth quarter after picking up a hip injury.

