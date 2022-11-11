Read full article on original website
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
Jimbo Fisher Shows the Perils of Over-Investment
Even as Texas A&M’s season continues to spiral, the Aggies are stuck with their big-money coach.
Here is what Head Coach Carnell Williams said following the Texas A&M game
Cadillac speaks on Auburn pulling out a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M.
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl
The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.
Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program
After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:. Texas A&M can’t afford to fire...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make A Disorderly Conduct Arrest After A Driver Shows A Gun To Another Driver
A road rage incident during Wednesday evening’s commute in College Station led to an arrest. A mother and daughter told College Station police they were on Texas near George Bush when a man trying to get over into their lane showed a pistol. Getting the license plate, College Station...
One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot
Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Raises Awareness for Epilepsy
The local nonprofit Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. hosted its second annual “Glow for Epilepsy” event at Courthouse Square in Opelika on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The main goal of the event was to highlight and bring awareness to the disorder of epilepsy. Opelika police and fire officials were present to aid in informing attendees of the do’s-and-don’t’s when it comes to epilespy.
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
