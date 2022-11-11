ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Related
247Sports

Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season

AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
AUBURN, AL
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WRBL News 3

One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot

Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
WEST POINT, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Raises Awareness for Epilepsy

The local nonprofit Compassionate Hands of Hope Inc. hosted its second annual “Glow for Epilepsy” event at Courthouse Square in Opelika on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The main goal of the event was to highlight and bring awareness to the disorder of epilepsy. Opelika police and fire officials were present to aid in informing attendees of the do’s-and-don’t’s when it comes to epilespy.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL

