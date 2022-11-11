ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments

247Sports

Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams

Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 After Week 11

Following a wild Week 10 that saw several College Football Playoff contenders dispatched, Week 11 mostly maintained the status quo. Aside from No. 6 Oregon falling to No. 25 Washington, every top-10 team picked up a victory on Friday or Saturday. The premier candidates for the top spot, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, all won in convincing fashion.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12

Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
College Football News

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains

Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
AUBURN, AL

