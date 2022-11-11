Read full article on original website
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 After Week 11
Following a wild Week 10 that saw several College Football Playoff contenders dispatched, Week 11 mostly maintained the status quo. Aside from No. 6 Oregon falling to No. 25 Washington, every top-10 team picked up a victory on Friday or Saturday. The premier candidates for the top spot, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, all won in convincing fashion.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12
Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised
Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
Look: Mike Leach's Halftime Interview With Molly McGrath Goes Viral
Mississippi State's Mike Leach kept the viral moments coming on Saturday. As the Bulldogs headed in for the locker room down just five points to No. 1 Georgia at half, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught up with the coach to ask him his reaction to some of the calls that went against State in the first two quarters.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Maryland game
No. 2 Ohio State is in the final stretch run of the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes have navigated through 10 games, managing to win them all. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray rolled over Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 56-14. None of that will matter, however, if Ohio State...
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
Neal Brown previews the Kansas State Wildcats
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown takes three minutes to preview all three sides of the ball for the Kansas State Wildcats.
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week...
UPDATE: Three Virginia football players killed in Sunday night shooting, shooter apprehended
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. Cavaliers football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler have been identified as the three shooting victims following an on-campus incident Sunday night. Perry has worked hard to earn his time on the field and made two...
Lane Kiffin's Auburn coaching candidacy lingers in media's reaction to Ole Miss' loss to Alabama, Nick Saban
"Two years ago, I walked off this field and said we didn’t come here to cover spreads or play, at the time, the No. 1 team in the country close," Kiffin said. "We came here to beat Alabama and we didn’t do it. We’re 0-1 today." Subscribe...
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
