Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
mgoblue
Five Wolverines Named CSC Academic All-District
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five University of Michigan men's soccer student-athletes -- graduate students Kevin Buca and Declan Gaffney, seniors Brennan Callow and Christian Pulselli and sophomore Hayden Evans -- were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. All five Wolverines garnered the honor for the first...
mgoblue
Michigan Nets School-Record Graduation Success Rate in NCAA Report
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan set another school record for its Graduation Success Rate (GSR) as the NCAA released Tuesday (Nov. 15) the 2022 annual GSR and Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) reports for all NCAA Division I institutions. Michigan set another all-time record high with a four-year...
mgoblue
Michigan Monday: Game 11 vs. Illinois
#3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: ABC | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • Michigan is 10-0 for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • The Wolverines lead the nation in four defensive categories: scoring...
mgoblue
Wolverines Add Bout at Ballpark Dual Against Oklahoma State
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The University of Michigan wrestling team will take on Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 3, in the second annual Bout at the Ballpark presented by Kubota at Globe Life Field, the program announced in collaboration with REV Entertainment on Monday (Nov. 14). The Wolverines (2-0), who also...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
mgoblue
Michigan Falls to Illinois Despite Third-Set Comeback
» Jess Mruzik collected a season-high 22 kills, leading all players on the night while collecting 11 digs to earn her sixth double-double of the season and hitting .349. » Maddie Dowd picked up her second double-double of the season with a team-leading 21 assists and 12 digs.
mgoblue
Wolverines Defeat No. 16 UNC in Doubles at the Diamond Event
» No. 5 Michigan took six matches, earning bonus in two, to claim the road weekend sweep with a 23-12 win at No. 16 North Carolina in the Doubles at the Diamond event. » Mason Parris (Hwt) earned a first-period pin -- his fourth of the season -- while Dylan Ragusin (133) closed out the dual with a dominant 20-5 technical fall.
Police provide update on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident
Police have provided an update regarding the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident. The University of Michigan’s Deputy Chief of Police, Melissa Overton, told The Detroit News on Saturday that they have completed their investigation into the tunnel fight. Overton said that they have turned the case over to the Washtenaw...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
Comments / 0