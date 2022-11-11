ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Five Wolverines Named CSC Academic All-District

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five University of Michigan men's soccer student-athletes -- graduate students Kevin Buca and Declan Gaffney, seniors Brennan Callow and Christian Pulselli and sophomore Hayden Evans -- were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. All five Wolverines garnered the honor for the first...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Nets School-Record Graduation Success Rate in NCAA Report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan set another school record for its Graduation Success Rate (GSR) as the NCAA released Tuesday (Nov. 15) the 2022 annual GSR and Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) reports for all NCAA Division I institutions. Michigan set another all-time record high with a four-year...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Monday: Game 11 vs. Illinois

#3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: ABC | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • Michigan is 10-0 for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • The Wolverines lead the nation in four defensive categories: scoring...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Add Bout at Ballpark Dual Against Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The University of Michigan wrestling team will take on Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 3, in the second annual Bout at the Ballpark presented by Kubota at Globe Life Field, the program announced in collaboration with REV Entertainment on Monday (Nov. 14). The Wolverines (2-0), who also...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
mgoblue

Michigan Falls to Illinois Despite Third-Set Comeback

» Jess Mruzik collected a season-high 22 kills, leading all players on the night while collecting 11 digs to earn her sixth double-double of the season and hitting .349. » Maddie Dowd picked up her second double-double of the season with a team-leading 21 assists and 12 digs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Defeat No. 16 UNC in Doubles at the Diamond Event

» No. 5 Michigan took six matches, earning bonus in two, to claim the road weekend sweep with a 23-12 win at No. 16 North Carolina in the Doubles at the Diamond event. » Mason Parris (Hwt) earned a first-period pin -- his fourth of the season -- while Dylan Ragusin (133) closed out the dual with a dominant 20-5 technical fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE

