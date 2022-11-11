ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Injury updates for two Georgia starters

Kirby Smart said defensive back Javon Bullard suffered a lower leg contusion in Saturday night’s 49-15 win over Mississippi State. “We think he will be fine,” Smart said. “He was limited yesterday, but he did work on some stuff, but we fully expect him to play, although I have not seen him today. We’ll know more at practice today.”
ATHENS, GA
MONDAY INSIDER

1. The first of Clemson's three consecutive home games to close the regular season finally arrived, and now we're getting somewhere as the finishing touches to this recruiting class start fusing together. The Tigers formalized that their signing haul should expand by another number Saturday in conveying a new positional...
CLEMSON, SC
Kinchens, Knighton, and Others Speak To Media Ahead of Road Game At Clemson

Running Back Jaylan Knighton starts with his thoughts on the play of the freshmen. "Rooster" also talks of his issues with ball security, the focus on Clemson, and securing a bowl game. He also shares his thoughts on injured running back Don Chaney Jr. Fifth-year redshirt junior Jordan Miller talks...
CLEMSON, SC
Weagle Watch: Skill positions shine

Some seasons have come to a close for some of Auburn's commits, while others are still alive in hopes of a state title. A pair of offensive skill players had sizable contributions to their teams' success last week. Let's take a look at those performances and more, in this week's...
AUBURN, GA

