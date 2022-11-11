ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Man charged in connection with Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments. We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to...
