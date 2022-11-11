Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Beyond the Box Score: Inevitable
There’s really not much you can say about this game. Missouri was in it for exactly 36 minutes and 5 seconds before Tennessee hit the nitrous and ran away with the game, turning a 28-24 lead into a 49-24 lead in a mere 7 minutes of game time. Missouri was good enough to hang around for a little bit not enough to win on the road against a top five opponent. It’s one of the least surprising developments of the year.
PODCAST: Recapping Tennessee
Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Missouri got destroyed by Tennessee thanks to a poor defensive showing and the usual offensive performance. The guys recap the game, talk about Arkansas, and reflect on the poor schedule Mizzou didn’t take advantage of this season.
Missouri’s Drinkwitz Asked If He Took Issue With Tennessee Piling on Late
The Tigers’ coach weighed in on the Volunteers’ high-powered offense following a 66–24 loss.
Pourover: With an extension in hand, Drinkwitz has more runway
If you subscribe to the theory of “Lose big, lose close, win close, win big”, then this season has provided a lot of material. There are other dimensions where it’s possible Mizzou has three more wins this season, but that’s part of the growth process for a program, at least according to the expression.
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
7 escape house fire in Pigeon Forge early Sunday morning
A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
3 cows killed, others still missing after crash near I-40W
A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
