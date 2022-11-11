ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhcougars.com

Cougars Excel Academically, Latest GSR Report Shows

HOUSTON – University of Houston student-athletes outpaced the general student body, registering a four-year class average of 64%, compared to 61% for all students, and a 74% graduation rate compared to 62% for all students, as announced with the release of the NCAA's Division I graduation success rate data.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Remains at No. 23 in AVCA Coaches Poll

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team remained at No. 23 in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, marking the team's fourth straight week at No. 23. The team swept both of its matches last week, defeating Tulsa on Friday and Wichita State on Sunday in straight-set...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cougars Seek First Win in Home Opener

HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team returns home to Fertitta Center to take on freshly transitioned Division I program Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Cougars are seeking their first win of the 2022-23 season in their home opener. HOUSTON (0-2) vs Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Georgiades Named The American Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – University of Houston volleyball junior libero Kate Georgiades was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a record week, marking the fifth time this season that she's won the award. Georgiades finished the week with 50 digs, averaging 8.33 per set, while also...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Soccer Receives Six College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honors

HOUSTON – Six members of the University of Houston Soccer program were recognized for their work both on the field and in the classroom as they earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team honors, the organization announced on Tuesday. Graduate student Taylor Garza-Freeman (social work), senior Emma Clarke (civil...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

#3/3 Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Oral Roberts

HOUSTON (AP) – Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston defeated Oral Roberts 83-45 on Monday night at Fertitta Center. Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston (3-0)...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Ties Win Streak Record with Sweep of Wichita State

WICHITA, Kansas – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team tied the program record with its 17th straight win, powering to a straight-set win on the road against Wichita State behind 15 kills from senior Abbie Jackson. Houston (25-2, 16-0 The American) will look to break the record...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy