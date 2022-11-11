ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

This Luxe Leather Tote Is the Perfect Everyday Bag — On Sale Now for 47% Off

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect purse is a lot like finding the perfect person to spend your life with — you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince. Just like future spouses, handbags are certainly not one-size-fits-all. We each have our own personal preferences when searching for our soulmate. And while we probably shouldn’t rely on a checklist to choose our forever partner, there are definitely some non-negotiables when it comes to accessories.

Our ideal everyday bag is not too big and not too small with ample room to store all of our stuff. There needs to be a zipper to keep our belongings secure, along with pockets for organization. And the price point should be fair, so we don’t spend the next year dealing with buyer’s remorse. Okay, so spacious, functional and affordable — that shouldn’t be too hard, right? Wrong.

Our mission to track down our dream tote has been futile until now! We just discovered this luxe leather bag on Amazon , and it seriously checks all of our boxes. Plus, it’s currently on sale for 47% off! Score. Keep scrolling to find out why we fell in love at first sight with this must-have bag!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRmjQ_0j7m7itY00
Amazon
Was $189 On Sale: $100 You Save 47% See It!

Get The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote for just $100 (originally $189) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote is exactly what we’ve been looking for. Crafted with 100% leather, this luxurious tote bag is sleek and stylish. The medium size is optimum for everyday use, and there’s more than enough room inside to store all of your essentials on the go. Available in seven staple shades, this beautiful bag features both interior and exterior pockets so you can easily grab what you need. Plus, there's zipper closure for safekeeping. This tote would also be terrific for travel!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qTCP_0j7m7itY00
Amazon
Was $189 On Sale: $100 You Save 47% See It!

Get The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote for just $100 (originally $189) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this leather tote is The One. “Best purse I ever had,” one customer declared. Another reviewer gushed, “I love this purse. Luxurious leather, many pockets. All around great purchase.” And one shopper said, “Fantastic soft leather. Beautiful design. Lots of functional pockets. My favorite purse EVER.”

Take this gorgeous handbag from a business meeting to brunch with the gals! You can fit your wallet, keys, phone, toiletries and all your other miscellaneous items. And for 47% off, you really can’t beat this price. The Sak for the win!

See it! Get The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote for just $100 (originally $189) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Sak here and explore more handbags here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

The Best Everyday Designer Bags You’ll Want to Wear 24/7

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now

Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs

Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

244K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy