MINNEAPOLIS -- The temperatures are dropping and that's a sign that you should be getting your house ready for the winter months.The department of energy says there are several ways you could potentially save money while also keeping your home warm during these colder months. First you can cover any drafty windows with a clear sheet of plastic. Also, make sure there are no leaks in those windows, doors or even your pipes. And when it comes to your heating system, make sure you're properly replacing all of those important filters.Joe Young at Settergren's Hardware in south Minneapolis says even though the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO