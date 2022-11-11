Read full article on original website
KEYC
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
kvsc.org
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
kduz.com
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro
A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
How to save money on energy bills during the winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- The temperatures are dropping and that's a sign that you should be getting your house ready for the winter months.The department of energy says there are several ways you could potentially save money while also keeping your home warm during these colder months. First you can cover any drafty windows with a clear sheet of plastic. Also, make sure there are no leaks in those windows, doors or even your pipes. And when it comes to your heating system, make sure you're properly replacing all of those important filters.Joe Young at Settergren's Hardware in south Minneapolis says even though the...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man shaken up in rollover north of Renville
(Renville MN-) A Willmar man was slightly hurt in a rollover crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The sheriff's Department says just before 6 a.m. they got a call reporting a one vehicle roll over crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue, 6 miles north of Renville. The car was driven by 40-year-old Ahmed Mohamed of Willmar. Mohamed was traveling north on County Road 21 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle then rolled over into the ditch coming to a stop on its roof. Mohamed was initially trapped in the vehicle but was assisted out by a passerby. He sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
kduz.com
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
