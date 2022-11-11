Read full article on original website
Days After The Tumble — Here’s How Other Exchanges Reacted To FTX’s Collapse
After FTX rocked the industry, exchanges scurried to reassure their users that all was in order with their operations. Coinbase’s CEO stated that customers’ deposits are held “dollar-for-dollar”, while Kraken’s boss highlighted some of the red flags that FTX raised. The winding-up processes of FTX...
Ripple’s 2022 Q3 Report: Highlighting Achievements Amid Plunging Markets
Ripple’s XRP holdings are below 50% for the first time after critics pointed to the company’s controlling XRP supply. Ripple marched into new frontiers as On-Demand Liquidity went like in Brazil last quarter. Total XRP sales by Ripple net of purchases in Q3 stood at $310.68 million, down...
Bumpy Week for FTX and BNB While Oryen ICO Manages to See Astronomical Progress
The crypto market is volatile, and it’s not always easy to track which coins are rising or falling. However, some projects manage to stand out above the rest. One such project is Oryen (ORY). Oryen (ORY) is a new cryptocurrency emerging as one of the most promising crypto platforms....
SEC vs. Ripple Case Sees New Twists And Turns As Whale Holdings In XRP Skyrocket
XRP whales (holding between 1-10 million XRP) are on a buying spree as the case pitting Ripple and SEC enters twists and turns. Binance onchain data shows that an anonymous wallet transferred 60 million XRP, worth approximately $28.03 million at the time. Almost at the same time, 60.9 million XRP was sent from Bitstamp, valued roughly at $28.4 million, to another crypto wallet.
Swapin Research: Which Well-Known Companies Accept Crypto Currently?
Crypto adoption has been picking up pace in recent years, and more companies are coming on board to meet customer demand and serve the growing audience. Plus, there is little doubt that cryptocurrencies will power the future of finance. Crypto holders are actively searching for what companies accept crypto. But...
ARGOS ID Introduce The World’s First Travel Rule Solution For Crypto Wallets
ARGOS ID, a digital ID for Web 3.0, is providing the world’s first Travel Rule solution making unhosted wallets compliant. ARGOS ID provides full coverage for verifying unhosted wallets, a challenging process for virtual asset service providers (VASPs). This new service helps users and VASPs comply with Financial Action...
How to Stop Your Crypto Platform’s USP from Getting Lost in Translation
Despite all of the technological, regulatory, and financial challenges that crypto platforms face, one of the most difficult obstacles they must overcome is figuring out a way to explain their unique selling proposition (USP) to their audience. After all, the crypto industry remains largely misunderstood by a large percentage of...
Meta Cuts Workforce Amid Its Metaverse’s Losing Streak
Employees at sprawling American multinational technology conglomerate Meta face uncertainty amid a broad restructuring plan that includes significant layoffs. In a Wednesday letter to employees, Mark Zuckerberg stated that they had decided to slash the company’s workforce by about 13% following an unexpected turnaround in the company’s revenues.
As ApeCoin and ImmutableX Falter, Snowfall Protocol Aims To Be The Forerunner Of The Token Battle
ApeCoin (APE) and ImmutableX (IMX) are two projects that have been failing to live up to the hype. ApeCoin (APE) has been on a downward spiral since its offering, while ImmutableX (IMX) has failed to release any games worth playing. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?. For true potential, a project needs...
