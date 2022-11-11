CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Innophos, a global leader of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, and nutrition markets, recently launched a website dedicated to the Asia Pacific market, innophos.cn. The new website supports the rapid growth that Innophos has experienced in the Asia Pacific region during the last few years and features dual-language functionality to reach both Chinese- and English-speaking customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005535/en/ Announcing our new APAC website innophos.cn (Graphic: Business Wire)

