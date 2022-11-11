WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - The 2023 Closets Conference & Expo is the only national event for the closets and home organization industry. It returns to West Palm Beach, Florida, April 12-14. Closets Conference & Expo has grown year after year as manufacturers and suppliers provide new products to serve the multi-billion-dollar closet, garage, and organized storage industry. The 2021 event in Palm Beach attracted more than 1,000 attendees from 41 states plus Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica, and the conference tracks were at full capacity. In San Diego, this past April, 40 percent of attendees traveled more than 300 miles to the Closets Conference.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO