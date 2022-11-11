Read full article on original website
Pillar Machine acquires Larick Machinery
SALT LAKE CITY -- Pillar Machine, designer and developer of CNC woodworking machinery, CNC mortise and tenon miter machines, and CNC dowel inserting machines, has acquired Colorado-based Larick Machinery, a manufacturer of profile sanding and other equipment. In a statement, Pillar Machine said, "our culture has been built around the...
Will the evolution of social media impact your business?
It’s hard to remember when we weren’t walking around, phones in hand, randomly scrolling through Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram - liking, commenting, and even resharing content on our own feeds that we found interesting. We’ve reached a point where social media is an integral part of our daily...
Keeping control of noise
DUBLIN, Ohio -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. has launched kWood, an absorptive ceiling and wall treatment that was designed to reduce noise. Consisting of linear lengths of wood secured to Kinetics’ black polyethylene terephthalate (PET) felt backing, kWood marries acoustic function with aesthetics, the company says. The kWood product...
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
2023 Closets Conference & Expo primed for action
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - The 2023 Closets Conference & Expo is the only national event for the closets and home organization industry. It returns to West Palm Beach, Florida, April 12-14. Closets Conference & Expo has grown year after year as manufacturers and suppliers provide new products to serve the multi-billion-dollar closet, garage, and organized storage industry. The 2021 event in Palm Beach attracted more than 1,000 attendees from 41 states plus Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica, and the conference tracks were at full capacity. In San Diego, this past April, 40 percent of attendees traveled more than 300 miles to the Closets Conference.
