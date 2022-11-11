Read full article on original website
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Sleep is an important pillar of health — but is sleeping too much bad for you?
Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep
Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
CNET
Sleeping Enough But Still Feeling Tired? Signs You're Not Getting Quality Sleep
Get eight hours of sleep and that's it, right? Not exactly. You can sleep for the recommended amount and still not feel rested. That's because quantity isn't the only factor that matters -- it's also about the quality of sleep you get. Getting the right type of sleep can be...
What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Drink Alcohol For A Month
Thinking about giving up drinking for a brief period of time? Here are the mental and physical changes you can expect.
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
KTEN.com
What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
Your stress levels could predict how bad your case of long COVID is, new study finds
Facing major life stressors heavily predicted whether someone developed the symptoms of long COVID at higher odds than age, sex, and severity of the COVID infection, like whether or not they needed a ventilator, new research found. Over 50% of those studied 12 months after COVID infection dealt with a severe life stressor, and half experienced post-COVID symptoms, the most common being headache, cognitive impairment, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, and fatigue. Factoring in someone’s life experiences—including the stressful life events—of long COVID patients can add clarity to the patient’s symptoms, and potentially lead to a more holistic understanding of the often debilitating post-viral experience many endure, Dr. Jennifer Frontera, an author of the study and professor in the department of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, tells Fortune.
Psychologist says the #1 ‘sleep killer’ can be fixed in 15 minutes
Struggling to sleep is a common problem for many in the world right now. In fact, upwards of 30 to 40 percent of adults in the United States alone report symptoms of insomnia and trouble sleeping throughout the year. But not every case of trouble sleeping is tied to insomnia. Sometimes, your biggest sleep killer is something as simple as your brain.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Reasons to Sleep with Your Dog
The question of whether or not to sleep with your dog can be kind of a divisive issue. Some are staunchly against it (allergy attacks, decreased sleep). But others are enthusiastically pro-bed sharing, arguing the snuggles outweigh the snores. Turns out they might be onto something because there are several researched-based reasons why it can be a healthy and positive experience for both you and your dog. For example, sleeping with your pup has many mental benefits such as an increased feeling of safety and comfort. In a study, people suffering from PTSD found that sleeping with their pet even helped diminish nightmares.
CNET
Here's How to Use CBD as a Natural Sleep Aid
Cannabidiol, or CBD, has rapidly gained popularity for several ailments -- anxiety, pain and sleep problems. It's no longer a passing trend but a full-blown supplement many swear by. While CBD isn't a cure-all solution like it's sometimes referred to, it does have many benefits. According to the World Health...
Medical News Today
Possible links between alcohol and insomnia
Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can affect people of all ages. Small amounts of alcohol may cause short-term sleep disturbances, but frequent and large quantities of alcohol consumption may lead to chronic insomnia for certain individuals. People with insomnia may have difficulty falling asleep or keep waking up during...
MedicalXpress
Diverse mechanisms underlie associations between sleep and anxiety
Research on animals is shedding light on the biological mechanisms that link sleep and anxiety. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Stress and anxiety are frequently connected to...
cohaitungchi.com
The 5 Best Natural Sleep Remedies for Kids
Does the thought of your baby sleeping by means of the evening really feel like a irritating daydream? Most dad and mom battle with bedtime sooner or later of their child’s lives. Insomnia is sadly frequent in individuals of all ages and it results about 20% (i.e. 1 in 5) of kids ages 5 to 12.[i] As much as 50% of children will expertise sleep points throughout childhood.[ii]
hippocraticpost.com
Too much sleep puts seniors at risk of dementia
Nina Ranken explores how too much sleep puts seniors at risk of Dementia: Sleep is just as important as diet and exercise for ageing individuals, according to studies. But a new study has found a link between seniors spending too long in bed and the development of dementia. Poor sleep habits, a decline in physical health, and mental well-being all play a role in seniors spending more time in bed than necessary. So, they must do everything they can to get a good night’s sleep.
Medical News Today
What to know about Buteyko breathing
The Buteyko breathing technique is a breathing method that can be used for various purposes. Advocates of Buteyko breathing consider it a natural way to improve health, increase energy and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve sleep quality. Buteyko breathing is a technique that Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko...
