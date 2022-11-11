Read full article on original website
Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education Honor Tenth Cohort of REACH GA Scholars
Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a signing ceremony and reception for their tenth Cohort of REACH Georgia scholars on November 10. The program now has 53 scholars with access to over $1 million in scholarships. Six eighth-grade students and their parents signed their...
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
