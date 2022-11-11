Read full article on original website
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
On Holding (ONON) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
On Holding (ONON) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -41.67%. A quarter...
Atento (ATTO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Atento (ATTO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 200%....
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) came out with a quarterly loss of $11.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -852.50%....
Similarweb (SMWB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Similarweb (SMWB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.77%. A...
QuickLogic (QUIK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
QuickLogic (QUIK) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
With A Strong Vegas Business And A Possible Recovery In Macau, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.
Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
There has been a massive recovery in the semiconductor space over the past few weeks, suggesting bargain hunters went shopping after seeing many chip powerhouses such as Nvidia (NVDA) suffered declines, leading to 52-week lows. Driven by prolonged supply chain headwinds and monetary policy tightening, Nvidia shares have been under...
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A...
Up 29% Over The Past Month, What's Next For SAP Stock?
SAP (NYSE:SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software and also one of the biggest analytics and business intelligence companies, has seen its stock rise by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days). While the broader technology indices have fared well in recent weeks, following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for the month of October, there are a couple of factors driving SAP stock higher. Although SAP’s earnings for the third quarter were weaker than expected, with operating profit coming in roughly flat year-over-year at 1.24 billion euros ($1.28 billion) due to higher R&D spending and selling costs, demand is expanding despite a mixed economic environment. The company’s closely watched cloud business saw revenue expand by 38% to 3.29 billion euros ($3.41 billion), with overall revenue growing by 15% to 7.84 billion euros ($8.12 billion). SAP indicated in September that it would raise prices on maintenance of software installation to offset rising costs and this could partly help to protect margins in the current environment.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
Should You Invest in the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)?
The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) was launched on 01/20/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to...
Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Fell 19.92% on Tuesday
A day after synthetic biology and genomics company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its shares rise 16.1%, they did a U-turn, falling 19.92% on Tuesday. The stock nearly matched its 52-week low and is a long way from its 52-week high. So what. A report issued Tuesday by Scorpion Capital...
Advance Auto Parts Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY EPS Outlook; Stock Tanks 10%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) tanked over 10% in extended session Tuesday after the company reported a fall in profit for the third quarter and lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for the full year. The company's profit for the third quarter totaled $110.98 million or $1.84...
Play Earnings Beat Potential With These 5 Top Stocks
Hunting for stocks with estimate-beating potential ahead of an earnings season is a common practice among investors. This is because investors always try to place themselves ahead of time and look to play stocks that are rich in quality. Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?. Historically, stocks of...
Is Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs category of the market, the Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2017. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2022: TGT, ONON, LOW, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.19% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1% recently. Target (TGT) was slipping past 16% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, down from $3.03...
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Shares of medical genetics testing company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) rose 11% on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 76% so far this year. Invitate didn't have any announcements on Tuesday, though it is presenting research this week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Society of Genetic Counselors conference. The stock is up more than 59% so far this month after the company announced its third-quarter earnngs on Nov. 8. Invitae reported revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7%, year over year. More importantly, there was progress toward profitability, at least sequentially.
