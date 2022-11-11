Staging an Atlantic Collegiate Alliance of Taekwondo (ACAT) tournament on campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty University’s taekwondo team fared well in forms and fighting competitions Saturday on mats set up in the middle of the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. The Flames and Lady Flames competed amongst approximately 50 student-athletes from American University, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and the College of William & Mary.

