Victoria Queen
4d ago
yes he got his wings I heard the same thing about it raining when someone home going is on that day. 🤎 I'm very much older then this young man but enjoyed his music, his talent, his way of staying out of the way and just doing him and loving life and his uncle Quavo, cousin Offset and of course it goes without saying his mother, siblings and family my heart is so hurt R.I.H. and watch over your family especially Quavo and Offset they are going to need that.🤎
