Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Professors, Judith Flores Carmona and Manal Hamzeh, about their first fall issue of “Chicana/Latina Studies Journal: The Journal of Mujeres Activas en Letras y Cambio Social” (MALCS) – women active in writings and social change. NMSU will house the Journal published twice a year under the editorship of Judith Flores Carmona. Along with NMSU Professor Georgina Badoni, Flores Carmona and Hamzeh introduced the community to the mission of the journal. According to Flores Carmona the journal “stretches “the boundaries of knowledge creation, teaching and femtoring, a term Chicanas have coined and used as a challenge to the male-centered western etymology of mentoring.” Hamzeh says the organization also produces MALCS radio and a podcast from NMSU to promote the scholarship shared in the journal. More information available online at journal.malcs.org and on Facebook at Chicana/Latina Studies: The Journal of MALCS to listen to their podcast.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO