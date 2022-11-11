CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers will welcome their first of two ranked opponents to the McLeod Center on Wednesday evening. No. 7 Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls for the first of three in-state games for UNI. The Cyclones are coming off two straight double-digit wins against Southern University and Cleveland State to take on the Panthers. UNI is also 2-0 and hopes to get a home-court advantage against Iowa State after taking them to the wire last season in Ames. Wednesday's game is also a canned food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Fans that bring canned food to the McLeod Center will get a ticket voucher for an upcoming game this season.

