Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

Panther volleyball to face Drake in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa | Knapp Center (6,400) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Marquee matchups do not come much bigger than Wednesday's meeting at the Knapp Center between the first-place UNI Panther volleyball team and the second-place Drake Bulldogs in the final regular season contest for both squads. The Panthers own a 17-match win streak against Missouri Valley Conference competition including last month's 3-1 victory against the Bulldogs in the McLeod Center. Drake has won all of the 10 tilts that followed the defeat to its in-state rival.
DES MOINES, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI women's basketball to host No. 7 Iowa State Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers will welcome their first of two ranked opponents to the McLeod Center on Wednesday evening. No. 7 Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls for the first of three in-state games for UNI. The Cyclones are coming off two straight double-digit wins against Southern University and Cleveland State to take on the Panthers. UNI is also 2-0 and hopes to get a home-court advantage against Iowa State after taking them to the wire last season in Ames. Wednesday's game is also a canned food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Fans that bring canned food to the McLeod Center will get a ticket voucher for an upcoming game this season.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther football visits South Dakota to close regular season

UNI football (5-5 / 4-3 MVFC) at South Dakota (3-7 / 2-5 MVFC) Dakota Dome (9,100) | Vermillion, S.D. Watch: ESPN+ (Jay Elsen: Play-by-Play / Andre Fields: Analyst / David Brown: Sideline) Listen: Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Peterson (Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI football's...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI volleyball clinches outright league title on Senior Night

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – It was a Saturday full of celebration for the 2,376 fans in the McLeod Center as the UNI Panther volleyball team earned sole possession of this year's Missouri Valley Conference regular season crown with a 3-1 triumph (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18) against the Missouri State Bears and followed with its Senior Night ceremony that honored Payton Ahrenstorff, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Inga Rotto, and Carly Spies.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
14news.com

Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past

In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpinchhits.com

Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.

His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Saying Good-Bye to a Legend

The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97X

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA

