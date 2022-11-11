Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
Panther volleyball to face Drake in Des Moines
Des Moines, Iowa | Knapp Center (6,400) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Marquee matchups do not come much bigger than Wednesday's meeting at the Knapp Center between the first-place UNI Panther volleyball team and the second-place Drake Bulldogs in the final regular season contest for both squads. The Panthers own a 17-match win streak against Missouri Valley Conference competition including last month's 3-1 victory against the Bulldogs in the McLeod Center. Drake has won all of the 10 tilts that followed the defeat to its in-state rival.
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball to host No. 7 Iowa State Wednesday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers will welcome their first of two ranked opponents to the McLeod Center on Wednesday evening. No. 7 Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls for the first of three in-state games for UNI. The Cyclones are coming off two straight double-digit wins against Southern University and Cleveland State to take on the Panthers. UNI is also 2-0 and hopes to get a home-court advantage against Iowa State after taking them to the wire last season in Ames. Wednesday's game is also a canned food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Fans that bring canned food to the McLeod Center will get a ticket voucher for an upcoming game this season.
unipanthers.com
Panther football visits South Dakota to close regular season
UNI football (5-5 / 4-3 MVFC) at South Dakota (3-7 / 2-5 MVFC) Dakota Dome (9,100) | Vermillion, S.D. Watch: ESPN+ (Jay Elsen: Play-by-Play / Andre Fields: Analyst / David Brown: Sideline) Listen: Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Peterson (Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI football's...
unipanthers.com
UNI volleyball clinches outright league title on Senior Night
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – It was a Saturday full of celebration for the 2,376 fans in the McLeod Center as the UNI Panther volleyball team earned sole possession of this year's Missouri Valley Conference regular season crown with a 3-1 triumph (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18) against the Missouri State Bears and followed with its Senior Night ceremony that honored Payton Ahrenstorff, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Inga Rotto, and Carly Spies.
14news.com
Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss
ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
stlmag.com
Inside the fight to keep St. Mary's and Rosati-Kain Catholic schools open
On the day the email went out to St. Mary’s High School parents informing them that the Archdiocese of St. Louis was going to be closing the Catholic school at the end of the academic year, Bob Schillinger had to break the news to his son, Bobby, who is a junior at the all-boys school, after his soccer game.
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
feastmagazine.com
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past
In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Cardinals announced Red Friday sale for 2023 ticket packs
A week before the Black Friday sales rush, St. Louis Cardinals fans can experience Red Friday without having to put on their coats and leave their homes.
stlpinchhits.com
Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.
His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List
St. Louis' MLS team reveals 20 more local food partners
St. Louis American
Saying Good-Bye to a Legend
The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
A college is offering free oil changes to veterans
Jefferson College faculty and students will provide free oil changes to people who have served our country.
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
