WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana governor and vice president Mike Pence did not announce a run for president in an interview with ABC’ David Muir, which aired Monday night. But, he did express his anger about what went down on Jan. 6, 2021, when he and his family were rushed to a secure loading dock in the U.S. Capitol as rioters busted in, some shouting, “hang Mike Pence”.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO