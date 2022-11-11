ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

World Cup of Beer: Get paid to taste beer from around the globe and watch soccer

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbWH4_0j7llpjB00

( WXIN ) — If watching games on the soccer pitch has you reaching for a cold one, you could be the perfect candidate for a unique job meant to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

BonusFinder is looking for a World Cup Beer Tester , who, along with $500, will get a brand new TV they can use to watch one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The job requires you to sip your way through 32 beers from around the world and rank your favorites in a BonusFinder blog.

‘Stranger Things’ Creel House hits market for $1.5M (Vecna not included)

“Whether it’s a Belgian lager, an English IPA or German wheat beer, our testers will get a taste of the countries participating in the World Cup while getting paid to watch the games and provide their all-important verdicts. Christmas will be coming early for the successful applicants!” said Fintan Costello, Managing Director at BonusFinder.

The contest is open to people in the United States and Canada who are at least 21 years old. People in the United Kingdom can apply if they are 18 or older.

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Nov. 20. Middle Eastern country Qatar is hosting for the first time.

You can enter at BonusFinder’s website . Applications will be open until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

61-year-old man found guilty of raping child

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after a gun was fired outside local bar

An Ohio man was arrested after an altercation outside a local bar. The Sheriff’s Office in Coshocton said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains of Cambridge, Ohio was charged with Felonious Assault, a 2nd Degree Felony. The Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a fight/shooting outside Cedar Street Inn. Deputies said a firearm was discharged […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries

A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president

Former President Trump announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after the midterm elections denied Republicans the “red wave” they had long anticipated. Read the full story and […]
PALM BEACH, FL
WTRF- 7News

Big Red advances to OHSAA regional finals

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals.   Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly. #10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown. Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies arrest 4 after finding over 1,000 multi-colored pills

Four people were arrested in Belmont County on drug charges. The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation came to a close. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives assigned to the unit seized cocaine, methamphetamines, Marijuana, and over 1000 multi-colored pills […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman bit, punched Ohio police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings said Friday in a press release that on November 4, members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Newell, Hancock County, West Virginia area. This investigation led to a search […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy