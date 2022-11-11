Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
q973radio.com
An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?
KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
q973radio.com
Second 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake To Hit Caddo Parish In Two Years!
The second 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Caddo Parish near Shreveport in 2 years on Sunday. The earthquake struck near Mooringsport around 12:00pm. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6 The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport and that a A 3.0 earthquake was also felt in Mooringsport in April of 2021.
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
KSLA
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — KSLA received a call from a concerned resident reporting shaking of his home in Blanchard, La. On Nov. 13 around 12:51 p.m., he called reporting that he and his neighbors on McCain Road felt their homes shake from what he believed was an earthquake or explosion.
KTBS
January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release
An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man gets life for murder downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man found guilty of murder earlier this month is now sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. was found guilty on Nov. 4 of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Bruce Randle. Randle was shot multiple times in the head on the 1200 block of Marshall St. in 2019.
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
ktalnews.com
History changing story of Emmett Till being played Shreveport
We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. History changing story of Emmett Till being played …. We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans...
2 Shreveport Adult Stores Allowed to Reopen After Forced Shutdown
The two Cindie's locations in Shreveport are now back open after a temporary restraining order issued by Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte on November 2nd that forced both Cindies locations to close, along with the grand opening of the new Hustler Hollywood retail store in west Shreveport. The restraining order...
fox8live.com
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department had a house in the city roped off with crime tape most of the morning Monday. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street. Officials with BCPD say a homeless man called police and said he thought there were human remains inside the house. Police responded, but had to wait for some time for a search warrant before being able to enter the home.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
