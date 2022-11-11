ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q973radio.com

An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?

KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?

Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Second 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake To Hit Caddo Parish In Two Years!

The second 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Caddo Parish near Shreveport in 2 years on Sunday. The earthquake struck near Mooringsport around 12:00pm. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6 The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport and that a A 3.0 earthquake was also felt in Mooringsport in April of 2021.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations

On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release

An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
LONGVIEW, TX
KEEL Radio

Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week

Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man gets life for murder downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man found guilty of murder earlier this month is now sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. was found guilty on Nov. 4 of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Bruce Randle. Randle was shot multiple times in the head on the 1200 block of Marshall St. in 2019.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

History changing story of Emmett Till being played Shreveport

We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. History changing story of Emmett Till being played …. We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department had a house in the city roped off with crime tape most of the morning Monday. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street. Officials with BCPD say a homeless man called police and said he thought there were human remains inside the house. Police responded, but had to wait for some time for a search warrant before being able to enter the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year

In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
SHREVEPORT, LA

