Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer
Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023. ‘Project 25’ has...
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Six-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican, Herrod Performance & Herrod Performance Engines CEO Rob Herrod, President of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and Director of the British Touring Car Championship Alan Gow, Senior Director for Sport at World Rally Championship) Peter Thul, SVRA President Tony Parella and NASA COO Jeremy Croiset have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
ECR signs Pierson to development deal
Ed Carpenter Racing has signed Josh Pierson as its first development driver with an eye to bringing the Oregonian into the NTT IndyCar Series by 2025. The 16-year-old, who will drive for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, will be guided by ECR in the coming years and conduct his first IndyCar test with the team at some point in 2023.
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive, Bahrain International Circuit, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa has held the position of CEO at Bahrain International...
William Ferguson: UK reflections
The Team USA Scholarship program has been an incredible experience. I’m so thankful to have been able to race in England and drive around some legendary tracks, including Brands Hatch and Silverstone. European tracks seem to be just much smoother, faster and all around more enjoyable to drive! Off the track, It was interesting to see how popular motorsports is compared to the United States. The Festival and the Walter Hayes Trophy both had substantial crowds and grandstands packed with spectators. Even our first race at Castle Combe had more spectators than you would see at most lower division race series in America.
Ganassi signs Kiel, promotes O'Gara
Chip Ganassi Racing has made two key managerial moves that will impact its NTT IndyCar Series program and its dual factory efforts on behalf of Cadillac in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. The changes start with the assignment of Mike O’Gara, CGR’s Director of...
Larsson victorious in Nitro RX Phoenix doubleheader final
Robin Larsson extended his Nitro Rallycross points lead with victory in the second part of the double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Larsson, who finished off the podium for the first time this season in the first final of the weekend, was bettered by pole sitter Oliver Eriksson early on, but the final was quickly halted after a frightening accident for Andreas Bakkerud, which forced him out of the race — luckily uninjured.
DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions
With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
Water leak almost cost Russell maiden win
A water leak almost ended George Russell’s race in the in the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Russell controlled the race at Interlagos comfortably and then had the pace to keep teammate Lewis Hamilton at bay following a safety car restart with just over 10 laps remaining. It provided Russell with his first win in Formula 1 – having come extremely close in 2020 when he replaced the unwell Hamilton in Bahrain – but Wolff says there was nearly more late heartbreak.
Ricciardo receives grid penalty for Magnussen collision in Brazil
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a three-place grid penalty for triggering the collision with Kevin Magnussen that took both drivers out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Australian tagged the rear of Magnussen’s car at Turn 8 on the opening lap of the race, pitching Magnussen into a spin that left him in the middle of the track. Magnussen let his car roll backwards to try and escape the oncoming field but Ricciardo attempted to go behind the Haas and the two made further contact, forcing them both out of the race.
