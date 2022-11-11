Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Is The Ultimate Factory Van Life Vehicle
Overlanding has become a massive phenomenon in the last several years. People have taken their wrenches to trucks and vans to turn them into a place they can spend a weekend with room for a bed, kitchenette, possibly a toilet, and other home-like amenities, and the trusty Ford Transit has been one of the most popular choices for those seeking the overlandering lifestyle. Subsequently, Ford has taken notice and is looking to cash in with the debut of its Transit Trail by Ford Pro.
Robo.Systems Introduces Us to a New Utility Electric Vehicle
The Gladiator 4x4 is the latest release from Robo.Systems, and it’s safe to say that they’ve outdone themselves yet again. This electric vehicle is equipped with four powerful motors, one for each mammoth wheel, making it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. It’s also got some seriously impressive individual suspension to support these monster tires that make it look ready to take on anything. In short, the Gladiator 4x4 is an absolute beast of a machine.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi frunk, Megacharger port, and more shown in mobile app integration
Tesla is starting to integrate Tesla Semi, its electric semi truck, in its mobile app ahead of the start of customer deliveries. It shows the truck’s frunk, Megacharger port, and more. Five years after unveiling the electric truck, Tesla finally brought the vehicle to production last month. At the...
torquenews.com
Important EcoBoost Engine Upgrade Recommendation Whenever Timing Repairs are Done
If you are ever at the point where your Ford F-150 needs to have its timing assembly repaired or replaced, here is an important EcoBoost engine upgrade you will want to ask your mechanic to perform in addition to the work. Engine Upgrading. With the high cost of buying a...
torquenews.com
Toyota Mechanic Shows How to Pick a Used Prius from the Government
Picking a used Prius is not always as straight forward as judging its care based on its appearance. A Toyota mechanic shows what to actually look for in an ugly Prius so that you do not pass on one that could be a good deal that other used car shoppers will miss. Plus, why a previously government-owned vehicle can be a real steal.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model Y hit by Amtrak train as driver who tried to run the crossing escapes unscathed
Despite having less side airbags than the Shanghai-made Model Y, a US unit was engaged in a collision with a moving Amtrak train in Santa Clara and the driver was able to survive the accident. What seems to be part of the undercarriage with the battery pack and motor was thrown on one side as the Tesla got rear-ended, and the rest of the chassis and bumpers got scattered around as all airbags deployed.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
insideevs.com
Bike Maker Ossby Introduces The GEO, A Folding E-Bike With A Twist
Spanish bicycle manufacturer Ossby has been in the game since 2011. For the decade or so its been in operation, the company has been focusing on practical, city-focused bikes. In fact, you might already be familiar with the company’s Curve models, with their distinct sloping frames and tiny wheels. This time around, the company has leveraged the growing e-bike market to boost the practicality of its bikes with a new commuter-focused model.
I’m a motoring expert – here are eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis
A MOTORING expert has revealed eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis. Simple adjustments to the way motorists drive their cars can lead to better fuel efficiency. Before hitting the road, car owners should be seeking out the most reasonable fuel prices in...
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
torquenews.com
Will Subaru Drop The Impreza Sedan? Next-Gen Live Stream Will Reveal It
It’s T-minus 5 days to the live stream reveal of the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Find out if Subaru will drop or keep the sedan body style. Will Subaru of America keep the sedan body style when the next-generation compact is revealed this month? The live stream reveal of the all-new next-generation 2024 Subaru Impreza is coming from the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17 at 12:25 EST. We will soon find out.
Rare RoW 911 G50 Coupe In White over Blue Is Selling on Bring A Trailer
You simply can’t beat the feel of this Porsche…. Porsche is one of those brands whose reputation precedes it exponentially in terms of performance. Their style combined with a laundry list of accomplishments on the racing circuit have made it quite formidable in that area. All of this culminated to a climax somewhere in the late 1980s and 1990s, particularly with their 911 series cars. One such example could be this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera coupe G 50 but that should be something that you could decide yourself. After all, you might just end up being the next driver.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
torquenews.com
Mazda Struggles To Keep Pace With Demand For US-Built CX-50 SUV
Mazda’s newest model is being slowed by a lack of workers. A report published in AL.com (Alabama) highlights the struggle that many manufacturers are facing today; A lack of available workers and struggles to retain workers already employed. In its newest manufacturing plant building its newest crossover SUV, the CX-50, Mazda is struggling to keep up its pace.
fordauthority.com
Ford Off-Roadeo Winter Weekends Announced
Ford launched the Bronco Off-Roadeo back in the summer of 2021, giving owners of the rugged new SUV a chance to explore its capabilities on a number of specially-prepared trails. The Ford Off-Roadeo experience soon expanded to a number of areas across the U.S., with winter dates added later in the year for more of a year-round experience. Back in July, the Ford Off-Roadeo also expanded even further with the launch of Bronco 4xFun, which requires no current reservation or vehicle order to get behind the wheel and participate in. Now, Ford is once again offering winter dates for the Off-Roadeo, according to Bronco Nation.
torquenews.com
The Mechanics of Leaf-Drop Dictate How You Maneuver Behind The Wheel
The other day Torque News ran a piece about fall leaf drop and how it affected drivers. Today we decided to expand on the idea and explain the mechanics of leaf-drop and its effect on driving. Believe it or not, the mechanics of leaf drop on road surfaces can be very interesting.
Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls?
Find out if dealers make money from recall repairs. Why does everyone seem happy about an open recall on your vehicle? The post Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Opens Its EV Connector Design to the World
Tesla has released the design and documents for its EV connector so that other EV makers can utilize its connection. This is another step toward transitioning the world to sustainable energy. Tesla Opens Its EV Connector Design to the World. From Tesla: "We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers...
