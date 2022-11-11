Trump's Lawyers Claim All Seized Documents Are Personal. Also They're Presidential Records Subject To Privilege.

Read full article on original website
Federal judge stops Trump-era Title 42 rule used to reject migrants amid pandemic
A federal judge ruled in favor of the ACLU to stop the use of Title 42, a policy issued near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to limit asylum seekers entering the United States at the southern border.
Ivanka Trump says she ‘does not plan to be involved in politics’ as she skips father’s 2024 announcement
After former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections, his daughter Ivanka said she planned to support her father “outside the political arena”.Ms Trump, who skipped her father’s announcement, said in a statement to Fox News: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had...
abovethelaw.com
No, Clarence Thomas Still Isn't Going To Recuse Himself In January 6th-Related Case
Today, Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented (unwritten) in a shadow docket case, and while you’re right to be excited anytime the will of those two *isn’t* imposed upon the country, it’s not all sunshine and sparkles. See, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward had sought to block a January 6th Committee subpoena seeking records related to her role in the Big Lie of the 2020 election as a fake elector seeking to cast Arizona’s electoral ballots for Donald Trump despite the will of the people.
Robert B. Reich: Musk, Trump, and the demeaning of America
Before the midterms, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, including teams devoted to combating election misinformation — and did it so haphazardly and arbitrarily that most had no idea they were fired until their email accounts were shut off. This was after he fired Twitter’s executives “with cause” to avoid paying them the golden parachutes they’re owed. And after he taunted Twitter and the law firm it worked with in its lawsuit against him, suggesting he would sue all of them. ...
abovethelaw.com
Lawyer Accused Of Slipping Abortion Drug Into Wife's Drink Without Her Knowledge
Well, this is an awful story from Texas about a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her reproductive health, but it’s probably not the terrible tale you’re envisioning. Texas lawyer Mason Herring, a personal injury attorney and graduate of South Texas College of Law, was...
abovethelaw.com
Court Rules That Since The Framers Didn't Care Much About Domestic Abuse, Abusers Get To Have All The Guns They Want!
As a court once ruled, “[i]f no permanent injury has been inflicted, nor malice, cruelty nor dangerous violence shown by the husband, it is better to draw the curtain, shut out the public gaze, and leave the parties to forget and forgive.” That’s a citation from a recent opinion declaring it unconstitutional to penalize someone for carrying a gun while subject to a restraining order in a domestic abuse case. So you know we’re in for some high quality analysis of the “Nation’s historical tradition” as Justice Thomas put it in Bruen.
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
abovethelaw.com
Former U.S. Solicitor General Complains That Biglaw Adjusts Too Well To Its Woke Clientele
Sure is tough working a Biglaw job. It isn’t all wearing fancy suits and making $250k+ a year — some of the stuff you have to deal with is anathema to a peaceful work environment. Not the long hours or the stealth layoffs your firm is gaslighting you into believing are your fault. No, we all know what the real problem is: wokeness. From ABA Journal:
abovethelaw.com
What's Wrong With Just Asking Questions?
Think about politicians or pundits: When they want to express an outrageous idea, they phrase the idea as a question, so they can disavow its import. “Maybe the attack on Paul Pelosi was an inside job. Or the supposed assailant was a male prostitute. I’m not saying that these things are true, but we have to ask questions, don’t we? How could you possibly object to asking questions?”
Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
CNN reporter on scene of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
CNN's Matthew Chance reports from Przewodow, Poland, where Polish officials have confirmed two people died following an explosion near the Ukraine border.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 11.15.22
* Want to get a JD and really care about koalas? This school has you covered. [Washingtonian]. * Things get real legally when you know it is a drought. [SLTrib]. * The “It’s my money and I need it now!” energy is strong with this one. [WSJ]
abovethelaw.com
The Rewarding Truth Behind A Legal Aid Career
In this episode, I welcome Laurette Mulry, Attorney-in-Charge at the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society, to talk about working with different clients as legal aid attorneys. Laurette breaks down the principles that guided her when working with clients, as well as her advice to those who are in a legal job that requires a lot of attention and time. She also explains how it really is working as a legal aid attorney, as well as her most memorable representation throughout her career.
