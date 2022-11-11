Trump's Lawyers Claim All Seized Documents Are Personal. Also They're Presidential Records Subject To Privilege.

After former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections, his daughter Ivanka said she planned to support her father “outside the political arena”.Ms Trump, who skipped her father’s announcement, said in a statement to Fox News: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had...

44 MINUTES AGO