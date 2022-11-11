ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wyatt Dixon
4d ago

Trump sees the presidency as a way out of his legal troubles, but the Red Wave didn't happen like he thought it would. Now he's throwing a tantrum because things might not work out for him. His allies are turning on him. It's sad when a 70+ year old man acts like a big baby. Get some popcorn and watch the implosion.

Peter Ho
4d ago

Trump has mistaken Youngkin for his first love, a young, Kim Jong Un. They started as penpals and then bonded over their shared interest in authoritarianism. But the two grew apart. Now Kim doesn't call, write or even threaten nuclear annihilation. So sad.

metro1
4d ago

He will burn the GOP down if he doesn't get his way! But this is what happens when you make a deal with the devil he wants to cash in all the favors he's done for you!😂😂😈

Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...

