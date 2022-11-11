Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Political futures of Mario Bravo, Clayton Perry uncertain
Two San Antonio City Council representatives are currently facing public criticism and condemnation concerning two separate incidents. For Councilman Bravo and Councilman Perry, their political futures hang in the balance of public scrutiny. Earlier this month, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was involved in what appears to be a hit-and-run...
tpr.org
Bexar County commissioners approve legislative agenda that includes abortion rights and gun control
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the county's agenda it hopes to push through the Texas Legislature during their upcoming session in Austin, including abortion rights and better gun control. The agenda stated the county will support the right of individuals to make private reproductive decisions and oppose laws and...
tpr.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
tpr.org
Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio
A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
tpr.org
UTSA extends free tuition Promise scholarship to AlamoPROMISE transfers
A new partnership between the Alamo Colleges and the University of Texas at San Antonio allows students to take advantage of Promise scholarships at both schools. Promise programs promise students who qualify that all tuition and fees will be covered at their institution for long enough for them to graduate. The funding usually comes from a variety of sources, including state and federal grants.
tpr.org
Erik Cantu Jr. awake and smiling in the hospital after being shot by police
Erik Cantu Jr., the 17-year-old who has been in the hospital for weeks after being shot by former San Antonio Police officer James Brennand, is awake and alert, according to an update from his father on his GoFundMe page. “After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along...
tpr.org
Summer Night City: Mr. Funkateer
James "J.Pow!" Powell provides the feel-good bass lines that spans genres of music from gospel to rock and everything in between. Some might say the bass is the foundation, the heartbeat of a song. And without that heartbeat, the groove cannot continue to live. J.Pow! literally lives in the groove! Welcome to world of J.Pow.
