Political futures of Mario Bravo, Clayton Perry uncertain

Two San Antonio City Council representatives are currently facing public criticism and condemnation concerning two separate incidents. For Councilman Bravo and Councilman Perry, their political futures hang in the balance of public scrutiny. Earlier this month, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was involved in what appears to be a hit-and-run...
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio

A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
UTSA extends free tuition Promise scholarship to AlamoPROMISE transfers

A new partnership between the Alamo Colleges and the University of Texas at San Antonio allows students to take advantage of Promise scholarships at both schools. Promise programs promise students who qualify that all tuition and fees will be covered at their institution for long enough for them to graduate. The funding usually comes from a variety of sources, including state and federal grants.
Summer Night City: Mr. Funkateer

James "J.Pow!" Powell provides the feel-good bass lines that spans genres of music from gospel to rock and everything in between. Some might say the bass is the foundation, the heartbeat of a song. And without that heartbeat, the groove cannot continue to live. J.Pow! literally lives in the groove! Welcome to world of J.Pow.
