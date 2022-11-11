Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Lightfoot's opponents continue to win endorsements as mayoral race heats up
Endorsements continue to come in for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s opponents. On Monday, the Service Employee International Union Healthcare Illinois announced its endorsement of Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward
CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered. Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called. The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of...
'Act of hate' found at Obama Presidential Center worksite in Chicago, $100k reward offered
CHICAGO - An "act of hate" was discovered Thursday at the worksite of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side. Now, the construction company building the presidential center is offering a $100,000 reward to help find whoever is responsible for hanging a noose at the project site. "We are...
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts
Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term
After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to Chicago
Governor Abbott and Mayor LightfootScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star to manage migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border, he started busing them to sanctuary cities. In the spring, Abbott bused migrants to Washington D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Humboldt Parkers Want City To Tear Down Unauthorized Building Next To Landmarked Museum
HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park neighbors have launched a petition in hopes of demolishing an unauthorized construction project next to a landmarked museum in the neighborhood’s namesake park, saying “parkland is under siege.”. Husband-and-wife neighbors Kurt Gippert and Paula Cabrera are behind the petition, which had nearly...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Pritzker stands by Illinois ‘no cash bail’ SAFE-T Act, but open to some changes
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says changes may be coming to the SAFE-T Act before it is implemented on January 1st, but not what state’s attorneys across the state are suing for. Pritzker said negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to revise the language in the law, but said he is standing […]
Illinois cable startup NewsNation sees election boost after slow start
CHICAGO - As pundits, strategists and opinionated Uber drivers wax on about the mixed results of Tuesday’s midterm election, a dark-horse candidate has emerged. NewsNation, the Chicago-based cable news network, which has struggled to build an audience since launching more than two years ago, found its mojo — and some viewers — during a breakthrough election season.
Landlord tries to shame Evanston City Council member about failing to pay his rent
A landlord appears to be trying to shame a member of the Evanston City Council into making good on his past due rent by posting signs publicizing his eviction.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
West Side Lives
We encountered Dwayne Hunter, 43, of West Garfield Park, at an anti-violence resource popup event at California and Polk on Nov. 10, where he was representing the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, an Austin-based nonprofit that promotes peace and violence prevention in the city. Hunter works full-time for the nonprofit. He talked about his work and why he believes it’s so effective.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
