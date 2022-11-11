ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
erienewsnow.com

Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term

After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to Chicago

Governor Abbott and Mayor LightfootScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star to manage migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border, he started busing them to sanctuary cities. In the spring, Abbott bused migrants to Washington D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois cable startup NewsNation sees election boost after slow start

CHICAGO - As pundits, strategists and opinionated Uber drivers wax on about the mixed results of Tuesday’s midterm election, a dark-horse candidate has emerged. NewsNation, the Chicago-based cable news network, which has struggled to build an audience since launching more than two years ago, found its mojo — and some viewers — during a breakthrough election season.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Side Lives

We encountered Dwayne Hunter, 43, of West Garfield Park, at an anti-violence resource popup event at California and Polk on Nov. 10, where he was representing the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, an Austin-based nonprofit that promotes peace and violence prevention in the city. Hunter works full-time for the nonprofit. He talked about his work and why he believes it’s so effective.
CHICAGO, IL

